PHOENIX — Most Arizona voters believe that immigration reform is needed and will require a bipartisan solution to fix ongoing problems, according to a survey released Monday.

The survey from The Center for the Future of Arizona found that 77% of voters agree that comprehensive immigration reform that includes a pathway to citizenship is needed. Almost all Democrats — 92% — agree on the topic while 61% of Republicans are in favor of the reform.

Voters are in even greater lockstep that fixes from those in power are needed to turn around the immigration crisis.

Eighty-two percent of voters agree that political leaders need to find bipartisan solutions for what is considered a “humanitarian and refugee crisis,” according to the survey.

Finally, almost all Arizona voters believe a more well-functioning border is necessary to improve not only immigration but commerce.

Mexico is the United States’ top trade partner and 89% of voters said a better working border is important to the economy and for immigration reform.

How was the survey conducted?

The first of two planned agenda surveys ahead of the 2024 election took place from March 4 to March 11. The survey used a random sample of 500 people.

The margin of error is +4.3%, according to the center.

Surveys about the state of education, housing and state spending from CFA have all been released in the past week.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.