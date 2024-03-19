Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale police arrest 7 suspects after burglary at Tanger Outlets

Mar 18, 2024, 7:00 PM

Alex Gustavo Sabando Cedeno (Photo courtesy of Glendale Police Department) Tanger Mall burglary UPS delivery truck new clothes stolen merchandise Tanger Malls Glendale Arizona Ricardo Noel Moya Barbosa (Photo courtesy of Glendale Police Department) Glendale Arizona burglary suspect Tanger mall Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores (Photo courtesy of Glendale Police Department) Hector Flores Berrios (Photo courtesy of Glendale Police Department)

PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department arrested seven burglary suspects on Monday.

Police suspect the group of burglarizing a UPS delivery truck in Tanger Outlets, which is near Glendale and 95th avenues, last Thursday.

The truck was parked in the loading dock when the seven men used burglary tools to break into it and steal several boxes, police said.

The men then loaded the stolen boxes of new merchandise from multiple stores into a white cargo van, police said.

Who are the seven burglary suspects?

Six of these seven suspects allegedly admitted to stealing the boxes and fleeing from police.

  • Jose Antonio Barcia Posligua, 30
  • Alex Gustavo Sabando Cedeno, 32
  • Andres Sedeno, 35
  • Ricardo Noel Moya Barbosa, 37
  • Xavier Juan Vera Chung, 40
  • Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores, 41
  • Hector Flores Berrios, 46

Authorities charged the men with burglary and possession of burglary tools. Each one is being held on a $50,000 bond.

How did Glendale police catch the alleged Tanger Outlets burglars?

A witness videotaped the men driving away in a white cargo van that didn’t have a license plate, Glendale police said.

Police used traffic cameras to keep track of the van’s location as it drove south down the Loop 101 freeway.

At one point, the van exited the freeway and re-entered with a California license plate, police said.

The van eventually stopped at 79th Avenue and the Interstate 10 freeway. The suspects then jumped out of the van and fled down McDowell Road on foot, Glendale police said.

When police searched the truck, they allegedly found burglary tools like grinders, bolt cutters, extended crow bars and floor jacks.

Authorities recovered 28 packages that contained store merchandise, police said.

Glendale police arrest 7 suspects after burglary at Tanger Outlets