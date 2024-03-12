Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 suspects from Chile arrested in connection with north Scottsdale burglaries

Mar 12, 2024, 7:58 AM | Updated: 9:21 am

Mugshots of Grecia Romanduski Gaete Castillo, left, and Sebastian Jesus Parraguez Soto, Soto were a...

Grecia Romanduski Gaete Castillo, left, and Sebastian Jesus Parraguez Soto were arrested on conspiracy and burglary-related charges in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office).

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man, a woman and a teenage boy, all from Chile, have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in north Scottsdale, authorities announced Monday.

The suspects were arrested Sunday night and Monday morning in the area of Pima Road between Jomax and Happy Valley roads, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

It was the second night of the weekend that police used helicopters to search Scottsdale neighborhoods after community members reported crimes or suspicious activity.

The woman, 32-year-old Grecia Romanduski Gaete Castillo, was arrested after detectives saw her driving out of a neighborhood near Pima and Yearling roads around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

The man, 23-year-old Sebastian Jesus Parraguez Soto, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody in a desert area near Pima and Jomax roads around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The suspects were booked on conspiracy and burglary-related charges, police said. The teen, whose name was not released, was sent to a Maricopa County juvenile facility.

Valley police investigating burglaries linked to South American Theft Groups

Investigators are working to determine if the three suspects are connected to other recent burglary cases. Law enforcement agencies across metro Phoenix have been working to combat an ongoing wave of thefts linked to transnational organized crime organizations known as South American Theft Groups.

Police say SATGs have been targeting homes next to washes, open desert areas and golf courses and taking credit cards and small items with large cash values, including jewelry, high-end purses and precious metals.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Shannon Marie Jackson of Prescott Valley, Arizona, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman who claimed self-defense sentenced to 10 years for fatally shooting boyfriend

An Arizona woman who claimed self-defense after fatally shooting her boyfriend was sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter.

55 minutes ago

A haphazard stack of gold bars to signify wealth...

KTAR.com

Mega Millions, Powerball tickets sold in Arizona win 5-figure payouts

Two Arizona Lottery players won five-figure payouts in recent drawings, one in Mega Millions and one in Powerball.

3 hours ago

Clothes hang on a barrier near the border in Arivaca, Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas)...

Jim Cross

Arizona rancher frustrated as southern border crisis continues with no end in sight

The southern border crisis, through an Arizona rancher's eyes, has progressively got worse in recent times, with no end in sight.

6 hours ago

Grand Canyon University President Brian Mueller talks lawsuit to Mike Broomhead...

Serena O'Sullivan

Grand Canyon University president says he’ll keep fighting against FTC, DOE allegations

"We're not gonna pay as long as there's an appeals process," Grand Canyon University President Brian Mueller told KTAR News 92.3 FM Monday.

6 hours ago

Federal judge sentenced a Phoenix man to 82 months in prison...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man sentenced to over 6 years for unlawfully having a firearm

A federal judge in Arizona sentenced a Phoenix man to 82 months in prison for unlawfully having a firearm, prosecutors said on Monday.

6 hours ago

Mexican gray wolf...

Alex Weiner

As Mexican wolf populations rise in Arizona, genetic diversity continues to be great challenge

The latest population census for the endangered Mexican gray wolf native to Arizona released last week, and the number of animals increased.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

3 suspects from Chile arrested in connection with north Scottsdale burglaries