PHOENIX – A man, a woman and a teenage boy, all from Chile, have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries in north Scottsdale, authorities announced Monday.

The suspects were arrested Sunday night and Monday morning in the area of Pima Road between Jomax and Happy Valley roads, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

It was the second night of the weekend that police used helicopters to search Scottsdale neighborhoods after community members reported crimes or suspicious activity.

The woman, 32-year-old Grecia Romanduski Gaete Castillo, was arrested after detectives saw her driving out of a neighborhood near Pima and Yearling roads around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

The man, 23-year-old Sebastian Jesus Parraguez Soto, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody in a desert area near Pima and Jomax roads around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The suspects were booked on conspiracy and burglary-related charges, police said. The teen, whose name was not released, was sent to a Maricopa County juvenile facility.

Valley police investigating burglaries linked to South American Theft Groups

Investigators are working to determine if the three suspects are connected to other recent burglary cases. Law enforcement agencies across metro Phoenix have been working to combat an ongoing wave of thefts linked to transnational organized crime organizations known as South American Theft Groups.

Police say SATGs have been targeting homes next to washes, open desert areas and golf courses and taking credit cards and small items with large cash values, including jewelry, high-end purses and precious metals.

