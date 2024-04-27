Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Biltmore luxury apartments move ahead after city scrutiny

Apr 26, 2024, 5:00 PM

A proposal to replace an empty parking garage with luxury apartments in the Biltmore area is expect...

A proposal to replace an empty parking garage with luxury apartments in the Biltmore area is expected to be heard by Phoenix City Council in June 2024. (Withey Morris Baugh PLC)

(Withey Morris Baugh PLC)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA GONZALES/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A proposed luxury apartment community just east of Biltmore Fashion Park that has met steep opposition is a step closer to being built after some design changes.

The Camelback East Village Planning Committee unanimously approved a 60-unit apartment community — taking up a smaller footprint than the original proposal — to be built at the Camelback Lakes office complex on the north side of Camelback Road.

A proposal to replace an underutilized parking garage is expected to be heard by Phoenix City Council in June, said Jason Barclay Morris, zoning attorney for Withey Morris Baugh PLC.

“It’s an acre of unused space in one of the most interesting, vibrant corridors we have in the Valley,” Morris said. “Turning it into something really beneficial from something not being utilized at all — that’s a huge win.”

All three neighboring properties had hired their own zoning attorneys to oppose the project, he said.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

EPA fuel waiver will keep Arizona gas prices down, Hobbs says...

Serena O'Sullivan

EPA gives Arizona 2 extra weeks to start summer blend to avoid gas shortage

Gov. Katie Hobbs said on Friday a new EPA fuel waiver will help to keep gas prices down ahead of the summer gas formula change.

59 minutes ago

Pro-Palestine activists set up tents police tore down at ASU campus...

KTAR.com

Pro-Palestine protestors set up tents, clash with police at ASU rally in Tempe

Pro-Palestine activists set up several encampments on Arizona State University's Tempe campus to protest the war in Gaza on Friday morning.

3 hours ago

An image of attorney John Eastman is displayed during a House select committee hearing investigatin...

Kevin Stone

5 allies of Donald Trump officially named as co-conspirators in Arizona fake elector case

Five allies of Donald Trump were officially named Friday as co-conspirators in the Arizona fake elector case.

4 hours ago

Arizonans can dispose of their unused prescriptions at various locations across the Valley on Satur...

KTAR.com

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, with 73 collection sites across Arizona

Arizonans can dispose of their unused prescriptions at various locations across the Valley on Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. 

4 hours ago

Split panel image showing a mugshot of Michael Trevlyn Kaser, who was sentenced to more than 27 yea...

Kevin Stone

Man sentenced to 27 years for killing stepfather in Gilbert after Christmas dinner

A man was sentenced to over 27 years in prison for killing his stepfather in a 2022 Christmas Day shooting in Gilbert.

5 hours ago

Arizona Department of Transportation crews are seen pouring concrete for a bridge deck as part of t...

Kevin Stone

Valley drivers should watch out for 2 freeway closures, other restrictions this weekend

Metro Phoenix drivers need to be on the lookout for closures on Interstate 10 and the Loop 101 Price Freeway this weekend.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Biltmore luxury apartments move ahead after city scrutiny