Biltmore luxury apartments move ahead after city scrutiny

A proposed luxury apartment community just east of Biltmore Fashion Park that has met steep opposition is a step closer to being built after some design changes.

The Camelback East Village Planning Committee unanimously approved a 60-unit apartment community — taking up a smaller footprint than the original proposal — to be built at the Camelback Lakes office complex on the north side of Camelback Road.

A proposal to replace an underutilized parking garage is expected to be heard by Phoenix City Council in June, said Jason Barclay Morris, zoning attorney for Withey Morris Baugh PLC.

“It’s an acre of unused space in one of the most interesting, vibrant corridors we have in the Valley,” Morris said. “Turning it into something really beneficial from something not being utilized at all — that’s a huge win.”

All three neighboring properties had hired their own zoning attorneys to oppose the project, he said.

