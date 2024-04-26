EPA fuel waiver will keep Arizona gas prices down, Hobbs says...

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ request to delay the annual implementation of summer fuel blends was granted Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Hobbs made the request two days earlier, expressing concerns that refinery issues would create a shortage in areas that have to use cleaner fuel blends in the hotter months.

The EPA requires gas retailers in Maricopa County and portions of Pinal and Yavapai Counties to sell these summer blends from June 1 through Sept. 30. The purpose of using different types of fuel is to reduce pollutants.

The EPA fuel waiver gives Arizona’s suppliers an extra two weeks to transition from winter gas to summer gas.

Essentially, retailers can now sell gasoline that remains in the distribution system through June 14.

“I am glad the EPA has allowed us to take this proactive measure that will help keep costs down at the gas pump as we enter the summer months,” Hobbs said in a press release Friday.

Delays of summer blend made EPA fuel waiver necessary

“It takes another two weeks for retail tanks to make the transition,” Hobbs said in her letter to the EPA.

