Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police arrest 3 suspects linked to ‘South American Theft Groups’ in Phoenix

Feb 17, 2024, 6:42 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix law enforcement arrested three suspects at what appeared to be an attempted break-in on Friday evening, authorities said.

Surveillance officers in a neighborhood spotted multiple suspects closing in on a residential home near 44th Street and Camelback Road, and officers moved in to thwart the attempted burglary.

The suspects left the property for unknown reasons and got into a nearby minivan, according to authorities. Although officers had blocked in the minivan from leaving, the driver persisted, ramming into unmarked police vehicles but was unsuccessful in the escape attempt.

Four suspects exited the minivan and ran into the neighborhood. Officers set up a perimeter around the neighborhood, arresting three of the suspects and recovering alleged burglary tools discarded in the area. Officers were unable to find the fourth suspect.

RELATED STORIES

The three arrested suspects were identified as 20-year-old driver Sue Ellen Gutierrez Saez, 21-year-old Johan Salvo Alacon and 25-year-old Manuel Eduardo Fuentes Gomez. Each were booked on burglary charges while the driver was also booked on aggravated assault on a police officer.

All three were using fraudulent identification and overstayed visas, according to authorities.

What are the “South American Theft Groups?”

The Phoenix Police Department announced on Feb. 5 that it was working with other Valley agencies to “identify and arrest multiple burglary suspects tied to South American Theft Groups.”

According to the report, a transnational organized crime group referred to as a SATG was being linked to burglaries in the Phoenix area since early December 2023, noting the group was targeting smaller items, such as jewelry or credit cards, with a larger cash value.

In the Feb. 17 report, authorities noted there could still be “several SATGs members outstanding” and they “encourage the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Yellow crime scene tape in front of blue and red lights...

KTAR.com

Deadly crash kills 87-year-old man in north Phoenix

Police are investigating a fatal collision which left an 87-year-old man dead on Saturday in north Phoenix.

3 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Corrections photo)...

KTAR.com

Convicted murderer Daniel Cahill apprehended after escaping house arrest

Convicted murderer Daniel Cahill, who was on the run after escaping house arrest, was apprehended by the ADCRR on Saturday.

7 hours ago

Stock image of a Maricopa Police Department vehicle. A suspected vehicle thief was killed and a pol...

KTAR.com

Barricaded suspect forces brief shelter in place order in Maricopa on early Saturday

An armed suspect caused a barricade situation in Maricopa after he allegedly chased a woman and her kids down a street, threatening to kill them.

9 hours ago

(AZ511 Photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Interstate 10 westbound reopens, clearing route between Casa Grande and Phoenix

Arizona Department of Transportation officials reopened westbound Interstate 10 after a crash near Sacaton, blocking the route from Casa Grande to Phoenix.

10 hours ago

A new bakery is serving up dog treats in Chandler. (Public Domain Photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Three Dog Bakery in Chandler opens to serve treats for pups

Three Dog Bakery in Chandler is now serving up freshly-baked dog treats for pup lovers in the East Valley.

11 hours ago

The Gilbert estate, listed for $20 million, has a go-kart track and a 6,000-square-foot man cave. (...

Danny Shapiro

Gilbert estate with go-kart track, 6,000-square-foot man cave listed for $20 million

Have a spare $20 million lying around? If so, there's a Gilbert estate that has a go-kart track, a 6,000-square-foot man cave and much more that just hit the market.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Police arrest 3 suspects linked to ‘South American Theft Groups’ in Phoenix