PHOENIX — A woman accused of taking part in a string of Valley burglaries has been connected to seven additional burglaries, authorities announced Thursday.

Sue Ellen Gutierrez Saez, 20, burglarized several homes in Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler, Phoenix police said.

These seven incidents took place between Jan. 24 and Feb. 12, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Saez, who authorities have connected to South American crime groups, was allegedly using fraudulent identification and an overstayed visa.

This additional investigation will add multiple burglary and trespassing charges to her booking, Phoenix police said.

Police already had their eyes on Sue Ellen Gutierrez Saez

Before this update, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) connected Saez to various thefts.

MCSO said in late February Saez was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of attempt to commit burglary.

The two indictments stemmed from an attempted break-in targeting a Phoenix home in early February, MCSO said.

That wasn’t all.

Saez, along with two accomplices, was also indicted on separate charges stemming from the incident that occurred Feb. 16 near 44th Street and Camelback Road, authorities said.

Saez was indicted on one count of aggravated assault on a police officer, Phoenix police said. Authorities also indicted her on one count of forgery and one count of identity theft for this incident.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.