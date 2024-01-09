Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, another hospitalized after burglary turns violent in north Phoenix

Jan 8, 2024, 7:31 PM

File photo of Phoenix Police cruiser with lights on at night behind crime scene tape....

Phoenix detectives are investigating a burglary from late Sunday night. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting in north Phoenix which left one man dead and another hospitalized, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to a burglary call Sunday night just after 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near 32nd and Grovers avenues, northwest of Interstate 17 and Bell Road.

Officers were directed by the caller to a home with an open door. They found two men struck by gunfire.

One of the two men died from his injuries on the scene. He was in his late 50s.

The other man was rushed to the hospital and remains there in stable condition.

Detectives took over the case and gathered that the suspect left the area before police could arrive.

Anyone with information can contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness to stay anonymous.

