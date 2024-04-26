Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pro-Palestine protestors set up tents, clash with police at ASU rally in Tempe

Apr 26, 2024, 2:27 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


(Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News) (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News)

PHOENIX — Protesters who staged a pro-Palestine rally at Arizona State University in Tempe on Friday were met with a police response.

The protestors set up several tents, prompting ASU police to tear down some of the encampments and put handcuffs on protestors, according to videos posted to social media.

ASU officials released a statement in response to the protest.

“Encampments on Arizona State University property are prohibited unless they are part of a university-sanctioned activity,” ASU said.

“Individuals found setting up unapproved encampments will be directed to dismantle them immediately,” the university added. “Failure to comply may result in being trespassed from campus and possible arrest.”

At one point, ASU turned on the sprinklers to chase off the protestors.

Pro-Palestine activists flew flags, held up signs

The activists staged the “camp-in” to protest the death of Palestinian civilians in the Israel-Hamas war.

Students and advocacy groups taking part in the protest waved Palestinian flags and held signs at the school’s “Old Main” area, which is along University Drive.

Several protestors formed a human chain, linking arms as they stood around the encampment.

They also posted a list of demands to social media.

The protest at ASU came after Columbia University students inspired a wave of Pro-Palestinian demonstration across the country. The student protestors are still at an impasse with administrators as of Friday. They plan to keep protecting until their demands are met.

Similar protests have led to hundreds of arrests of Pro-Palestine activists across the U.S. Scuffles with police aren’t uncommon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

