Fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix: 1 died, 1 arrested...

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run involving man on motorized scooter

Apr 26, 2024, 8:00 PM

Ilisia Lujan, 28, was arrested on Friday. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested for her alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run on Thursday night, authorities said.

Ilisia Lujan, 28, was arrested on Friday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

She allegedly struck a man in the area of near Thunderbird Road and Black Canyon Highway around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The man, 43-year-old William Sears, was riding his scooter west along Thunderbird Road when Lujan struck him, police said.

Officers and fire personnel responded to the scene at around 11 p.m. They provided emergency medical treatment, but Sears was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives “worked tirelessly throughout the night” to identify Lujan as the culprit, police said.

She was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

