Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona lawmaker asks Sen. Mark Kelly to push for road repairs in area with high number of rescues

Feb 19, 2024, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:59 am

Fossil Creek need fixed roads to make thousands of rescues easier...

David Cook, right, wants Sen. Mark Kelly to intervene in an issue regarding Fossil Creek, which is in Gila County. (Recreation.gov photo/Ballotopedia photo)

(Recreation.gov photo/Ballotopedia photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Arizona state representative wants U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly to intervene in a “prolonged public safety crisis” in Gila County.

Arizona Rep. David Cook sent Kelly a letter last week asking for help in Fossil Creek, which is popular with hikers and campers. Near the creek is a 14-mile dirt road near Route 260 near Camp Verde. The idyllic spot has mountains, valleys and tree canopies.

However, visitors often require rescues, which takes a ton of time, effort and danger — for both people being rescued and people doing the rescuing, Cook said.

RELATED STORIES

“Between 2015 and 2022, over 800 individuals required rescue or medical attention, with seven tragic fatalities,” Cook’s letter said. “Recent data from 2023 indicates an additional 23 missions in Gila County, extracting 42 individuals.”

Decades-old closures of hydroelectric plants and “associated roads” have made rescue missions take hours longer than they used to, Cook said. Before the closures, rescues took 90 minutes. Now, it takes five to seven hours and more than a dozen rescuers to save victims.

The delay “significantly diminishes” their survival rates, Cook said.

What does David Cook want Mark Kelly to do for Fossil Creek

Cook already has a solution in mind: Repair the eroded stretches of road. That way, search and rescue personnel can access Fossil Creek more quickly.

“The Yavapai Apache Nation supports this proposal,” Cook said. “Despite initial approval from former Chairman Jon Huey in 2021, progress on the project was halted by the Backbone Fire in July 2022.”

The devastating Backbone Fire started near Payson in June 2021. It burned 41,924 acres, according to Camp Verde’s website. It triggered temporary closures in the Coconino and Tonto National Forests due to downed power lines, road damage and flooding after the fire.

Huey has since left office and Tanya Lewis has taken over the role of chairwoman for the Yavapai Apache Nation. She has rejected attempts to repair the eroded roads, Cook said.

“I implore you to insist on the urgent improvement of these roads to enable swift rescue agency access, thereby eliminating this prolonged public safety crisis,” his letter to Kelly said.

Cook added that Gila County officials are prepared to start the roadwork. This solution will solve rescuers’ safety concerns and the Yavapai Apache Nation’s need to access the Upper Springs area for prayers and ceremonies, he added.

“I implore you to insist on the urgent improvement of these roads to enable swift rescue agency access,” Cook said. “I believe that your involvement can make a significant difference in safeguarding the lives of the residents and visitors in Gila County.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

robbing victims at gunpoint...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police ask public to help identify 2 teens accused of robbing victims at gunpoint

Phoenix police are looking for help in identifying two teen suspects accused of robbing victims at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot.

2 hours ago

Child drowning death after 1-year-old girl pulled from Glendale pool...

KTAR.com

1-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Glendale swimming pool, police say

The Glendale Police Department announced a child drowning death on Monday morning. The 18-month-old was pulled from a pool on Sunday.

3 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko. (House Television via AP)...

KTAR.com

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko files to run for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko files to run for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in District 4 to replace outgoing supervisor Clint Hickman.

4 hours ago

(AZHF photo)...

Damon Allred

Grant-funded transitional housing project opens at motel in northern Arizona

A Travelodge motel in northern Arizona has become a grant-funded transitional housing project called JoJo's Place.

5 hours ago

strokes risk Black Americans Arizona Valley doctor...

Serena O'Sullivan

Black Arizonans more at risk of developing strokes than other racial groups, Valley doctor says

Smoking and taking the wrong blood pressure medication are some reasons why Black Americans have a higher risk of developing strokes.

5 hours ago

A California developer is moving forward with plans for a new multifamily and retail project near t...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

California developer seeks extension before construction on long-planned Phoenix project

A years-long effort to develop a prominent infill project called Omninet West along a light rail corridor on Central Avenue in Phoenix could be delayed by another two years.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Arizona lawmaker asks Sen. Mark Kelly to push for road repairs in area with high number of rescues