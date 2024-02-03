PHOENIX — Pecan Lake Entertainment, a new family-friendly place to play, is now open in the southeast Valley.

The 12-acre venue officially debuted Wednesday at 25004 S. 206th St. in Queen Creek, near Riggs and Ellsworth roads.

Pecan Lake features a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities, each with separate fees.

The three-story SkyTime Rope Course with zip rails is billed as the park’s flagship attraction.

What are the other attractions at Pecan Lake Entertainment?

There are plenty of closer-to-the-ground options, including a putting course, go karts, wave pool with a surf simulator, axe throwing, karaoke, escape rooms and a 4D virtual reality experience.

The entertainment destination includes restaurants, an arcade, a fishing lake, a wedding venue and botanical gardens.

The venue also has a stage for live entertainment with a giant video board for televised sporting events.

Some of the attractions aren’t yet available.

Pecan Lake is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

