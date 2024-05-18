Close
ARIZONA NEWS

City of Phoenix teams with SRP to remove trees close to power lines, plant more

May 18, 2024, 9:05 AM

(Photo provided by SRP.)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix and Salt River Project (SRP) recently teamed to remove trees that posed a threat to overhead power lines within the utility company’s service territory.

As part of the project, for each tree removed, three trees were planted – either in a new location or in the same location with a power line-friendly variety.

Through the effort, known as the 2024 Right Tree, Right Place program, 60 trees were removed and 180 trees were planted throughout the city.

“Trees play an important role in reducing the urban heat island effect and improving air quality,” Matthew Goodnight, SRP’s vegetation management and maintenance supervisor, said in a press release. “Through the Right Tree, Right Place program, SRP not only adds to the urban tree canopy that provides shade cover to the Valley, but also improves grid reliability for customers by preventing possible outages during storms.”

According to the press release, the program “is aimed at increasing power reliability and safety by removing trees that could come into contact with power lines and cause power outages, while also having a positive environmental impact.”

SRP has removed more than 1,300 trees and planted more than 4,000 through the program since it started in 2018.

Each year, SRP selects a city partner to work with. Previous partners include Tempe, Mesa, Glendale, Avondale, Peoria and Scottsdale.

If SRP customers see trees in their area growing too close to overhead power lines, they should call SRP at (602) 236-8888.

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility serving approximately 1.1 million customers in Arizona.

