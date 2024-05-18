Close
Someburros sets opening date for first San Tan Valley location

May 18, 2024

DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — Someburros, a family-operated Mexican food chain, is opening its first San Tan Valley location next month.

The restaurant on the northeast corner of Gantzel and Combs roads will open June 15 at 9 a.m.

The grand opening will include live mariachi music, raffle contests and an appearance from burro mascot “Nacho.”

The San Tan Valley location will have a drive-thru that opens at 7 a.m., while regular hours for dine-in customers start at 9 a.m.

“Someburros is more than just a restaurant; it’s a home away from home, where people come together to share family meals, celebrate milestones, and create lasting memories,” Someburros President and Owner Tim Vasquez said in a press release. “San Tan Valley’s commitment to its residents is exceptional and we can’t wait to share my family’s well-loved recipes with the community. At Someburros, we are very proud of our delicious food and friendly service, all while supporting the local schools, businesses and our neighbors.”

Someburros is known for its authentic Sonoran-style Mexican food. Its most popular dish is the Pollo Fundido paired with a frozen margarita.

This will be Someburros 16th Valley location. Someburros plans to add a location in Buckeye that is set to open by the start of next year.

The first Someburros location opened in the Valley in 1986.

For more information, visit www.someburros.com

