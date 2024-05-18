Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Kane Brown headlines ‘Boots in the Park’ concert in Tempe this weekend

May 18, 2024, 6:30 AM

“Boots in the Park” is returning to Tempe for the third time this weekend, prompting several st...

"Boots in the Park" is returning to Tempe for the third time this weekend, prompting several street closures.

(Photo courtesy of Boots in the Park)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — “Boots in the Park” is returning to Tempe for the third time, prompting several street closures and restrictions near the event.

The country music festival is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday at Tempe Beach Park.

Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee, Dylan Schneider and Luwiss Lux will headline this year’s family-friendly event.

There’ll also be line dancing, beer and cocktails, food vendors and art installations at the event. Tickets can be purchased online.

General admission starts at $99.00. Children ages 5 and under can attend for free, with the purchase of an adult or guardian ticket.

In past years, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, and Scotty McCreery performed at the event.

What streets will be closed off in Tempe this weekend?

With the event on the horizon, motorists are advised to plan around the closures, which go into effect from 7 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

The first closure includes eastbound Rio Salado Parkway, between Hardy Drive and Mill Avenue. Westbound Rio Salado Parkway will also be closed between Mill Avenue and Lakeside Drive.

Southbound Mill Avenue will be closed between Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway. Northbound Ash Avenue will be closed at Third Street, and eastbound First Street will be closed at Rio Salado Parkway.

What are alternate forms of transit to the event?

Parking at the event is not included with a general admission ticket, although there are various public parking lots that accept payment. Ride-share, walking and other forms of transportation are encouraged.

There are light rail connections to the event at McClintock Road and Apache Boulevard, as well as on Price Road and Apache Boulevard.

There is also a streetcar (and an additional light rail) connection at Dorsey Lane and Apache Boulevard.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

