Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

J&J Snack Foods opens distribution center in Glendale

May 18, 2024, 11:15 AM

J&J Snack Foods distribution center in Glendale. (Photo provided by Vault Communications.)

(Photo provided by Vault Communications.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — J&J Snack Foods has opened a distribution center in Glendale.

The facility was built to “optimize distribution across the western United States,” according to a press release.

It accommodates 13,000 pallet positions for frozen food storage to help ship some of the company’s more popular brands, including SUPERPRETZEL® soft pretzel products, frozen novelties from The ICEE® Company and more.

Including the Glendale facility, J&J Snack Foods has opened three distribution centers within the past year. The other two are in Terrell, Texas and Woolwich, N.J.

“With the opening of our new Glendale distribution center, we have completed a critical initiative for our business,” said Dan Fachner, the company’s president and CEO. “With all three of our regional distributions in operation, over 80% of sales orders are now shipped from our new distribution network. This successful investment in transforming our supply chain has enabled us to drive further productivity improvements in our overall business model.”

The Glendale facility has created 40 new jobs for the local community. Hiring is ongoing for some shifts.

The distribution centers are part of a $100 million investment the company has made in the last several years to grow production capabilities and optimize its supply chain.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

David Pagniano....

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for burying wife alive in grave north of Prescott

A man from Prescott was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month for burying his wife alive in a grave north of Prescott.

15 minutes ago

Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy filing defamation lawsuit...

KTAR.com

Rudy Giuliani served Arizona indictment in alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results

Attorney Rudy Giuliani was served notice on Friday of his Arizona indictment in the alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results in former President Donald Trump's favor, according to Kris Mayes, the state's attorney general.

4 hours ago

(Photo provided by SRP.)...

KTAR.com

City of Phoenix teams with SRP to remove trees close to power lines, plant more

The City of Phoenix and Salt River Project (SRP) recently teamed to remove trees that posed a threat to overhead power lines within the utility company's service territory.

4 hours ago

(Someburros Photo)...

David Veenstra

Someburros sets opening date for first San Tan Valley location

Someburros, a family-operated Mexican food chain, is opening its first San Tan Valley location next month.

6 hours ago

“Boots in the Park” is returning to Tempe for the third time this weekend, prompting several st...

David Veenstra

Kane Brown headlines ‘Boots in the Park’ concert in Tempe this weekend

“Boots in the Park” is returning to Tempe for the third time this weekend, prompting several street closures and restrictions near the event.

7 hours ago

A view of the Cubes at Glendale industrial park. At full build-out it will total about 5.5 million ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix still a top US market for big-box industrial growth, report says

Phoenix has kept its title as one of the top markets in the country for the growth of large warehouse space even as the sector has cooled off nationally, according to a CBRE Group Inc. report.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

J&J Snack Foods opens distribution center in Glendale