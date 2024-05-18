J&J Snack Foods opens distribution center in Glendale

PHOENIX — J&J Snack Foods has opened a distribution center in Glendale.

The facility was built to “optimize distribution across the western United States,” according to a press release.

It accommodates 13,000 pallet positions for frozen food storage to help ship some of the company’s more popular brands, including SUPERPRETZEL® soft pretzel products, frozen novelties from The ICEE® Company and more.

Including the Glendale facility, J&J Snack Foods has opened three distribution centers within the past year. The other two are in Terrell, Texas and Woolwich, N.J.

“With the opening of our new Glendale distribution center, we have completed a critical initiative for our business,” said Dan Fachner, the company’s president and CEO. “With all three of our regional distributions in operation, over 80% of sales orders are now shipped from our new distribution network. This successful investment in transforming our supply chain has enabled us to drive further productivity improvements in our overall business model.”

The Glendale facility has created 40 new jobs for the local community. Hiring is ongoing for some shifts.

The distribution centers are part of a $100 million investment the company has made in the last several years to grow production capabilities and optimize its supply chain.

