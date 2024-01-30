Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what we know about Arizona’s newest state park opening in February

Jan 30, 2024, 10:50 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

grandiose views of Rockin River Ranch in Camp Verde. Part of another trail at Rockin' River Ranch. Part of Rockin' River Ranch trails. Area where people can fish from. Map of Rockin' River Ranch trails. A site at Rockin' River Ranch in Camp Verde.

PHOENIX — A long-awaited state park in central Arizona will soon open to the public, offering breathtaking scenery, outdoor activities and wildlife watching.

Rockin’ River Ranch State Park located in Camp Verde, about 90 miles north of Phoenix, is opening Feb. 9.

The 209-acre former ranch will present opportunities to hike, fish, camp and the chance to watch wildlife in central Arizona.

“Being able to share this beautiful space is something that our agency has been working toward for more than a decade, and we are excited to open the park and welcome visitors,” Arizona State Parks and Trails Executive Director Bob Broscheid said in a press release.

Everything Rockin’ River Ranch north of Phoenix has to offer

The day-use park will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last entry accepted at 4 p.m. Entry into the park is $7 per vehicle (1-4 passengers) and $3 for individuals/bicyclists.

It offers six trails and grandiose views, but few facilities, such as restrooms and a contact station/gift shop. There are also no drinking fountains, so visitors are advised to bring water.

RELATED STORIES

Other things to watch for include wildlife. Visitors should lookout for javelinas, deer, beavers, otters, coyotes, bobcats, and a wide variety of birds. During the warmer months, rattlesnakes, tarantulas, lizards and non-venomous snakes occasionally make an appearance.

The area has a temperature climate average of about 5-10 degrees cooler than Phoenix and 10-15 degrees warmer than Flagstaff.

The park sits on Coconino and National Forests, as well and private lands.

History of how Rockin’ River Ranch became latest state park

Property for the site, located at the confluence of West Clear Creek and the Verde River, was acquired by Arizona State Parks in October 2008.

It was named Rockin’ River Ranch in 2017, the same year master planning for the site began.

Construction was scheduled to begin in 2018, but there were unexpected challenges that needed to be addressed before proceeding.

There are 33 Arizona state parks, including Rockin’ River Ranch. Of them, eight are historic parks, seven are day-use only recreation parks, one is a memorial state park and 15 are camping parks. San Rafael State Natural Area is also closed to the public.

Other nearby state parks include Fort Verde State Historic Park, Dead Horse Ranch State Park and Verde River Greenway State Natural Area.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The sign over a Buc-ee's gas station, with the chain's beaver mascot...

Kevin Stone

Goodyear approves rezoning for gigantic Buc-ee’s gas station/convenience store

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based chain of gargantuan gas stations with a cult-like following, is eyeing the West Valley for its first Arizona location.

2 hours ago

Patrol lights near a Circle K where an officer involved shooting took place....

KTAR.com

Peoria officer shoots man who allegedly pointed gun during foot chase

A man was hospitalized Monday night in Peoria after allegedly brandishing a firearm and being shot by an officer, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Weimaraner mix stuck in car rescued by two AHS technicians...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Humane Society emergency techs rescue Weimaraner mix from car engine

Technicians with the Arizona Humane Society rescued a two-year-old Weimaraner mix from a car engine on Jan. 19, AHS announced.

6 hours ago

A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, ...

David Veenstra

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie announces tour, Phoenix show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is bringing his “Better Off Alone” tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for a show in May.

7 hours ago

The 12th annual Southwest Cajun Fest is back in Chandler. (Southwest Cajun Fest Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

The 12th annual Southwest Cajun Fest is back in Chandler this weekend

The 12th Annual Southwest Cajun Fest is set to return to the East Valley this weekend at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park.

7 hours ago

Tempe will have safety corridors in four locations through March, including one that ends at the in...

KTAR.com

Tempe using more safety corridors for enforcement, awareness of traffic laws

Tempe has identified more safety corridors it will use for enforcement of traffic laws in hopes of lowering crashes and fatalities.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Here’s what we know about Arizona’s newest state park opening in February