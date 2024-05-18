PHOENIX — Rudy Giuliani was served with the notice of his indictment in Arizona late Friday in the alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results, according to Kris Mayes, the state’s attorney general.

Mayes, a Democrat, confirmed the indictment had been served by making a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

She wrote: “The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani nobody is above the law.”

Giuliani was reportedly served during his 80th birthday celebration in Palm Beach, Fla., just a few hours after he had taunted Mayes on social media.

In a post made on X on Friday, which was later deleted, Giuliani wrote: “If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning; 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes.”

Prior to Friday, multiple in-person attempts were made to serve Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump-aligned attorney, with the notice but a doorman at his New York City apartment wouldn’t accept it, said Richie Taylor, a spokesperson for Mayes, whose office is prosecuting the case.

Taylor said efforts by the attorney general’s office to reach Giuliani, 79, by phone also were unsuccessful.

Arizona is the fourth state in which allies of the former president have been charged with using false or unproven claims about voter fraud related to the election.

