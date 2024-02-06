PHOENIX — The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance after reopening an investigation from a 2023 youth violence incident.

Officers were called to a party near Riggs and Val Vista roads at about 11 p.m. on April 1 and witnessed several people fleeing on foot and in vehicles, the department said Tuesday in a press release.

Those who remained on scene said they weren’t victims of a crime or witnessed one, police said. Some underage children were cited for liquor violations, but the violence investigation was suspended due to a lack of evidence.

New video given to police showed a large fight that occurred prior to officers arriving.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Chandler Police tip line at 480-782-4299 or via email at teenviolence@chandleraz.gov.

What other incidents of youth violence have occurred in the East Valley?

The Chandler incident is the first one reported in the city, but nearby jurisdictions have been busy with youth violence issues.

Queen Creek Police’s investigation into the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord following a Halloween Party on Oct. 28, 2023, is ongoing.

The department announced Dec. 28 it submitted charges against seven suspects in the Lord case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The list of names, which has not been released, included adults and minors.

Gilbert Police has made 22 youth violence arrests so far this year. Nine investigations remain active in the town.

At least one East Valley arrest has been tied to the Gilbert Goons, the gang that has been linked to youth violence in the East Valley.

Jacob Pennington, 20, of Gilbert was arrested for his involvement in a Nov. 18, 2023, attack in San Tan Valley and said in a post-arrest interview he was associated with the Gilbert Goons.

The gang became notorious following the death of Lord.

