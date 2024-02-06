PHOENIX — Three teenage suspects were indicted for their roles in a 2022 youth violence assault in a Gilbert parking garage, authorities announced Tuesday.

Gage Garrison and Kyler Renner, both 19, were charged with one count of aggravated assault for the Dec. 3, 2022, incident in a parking garage near Vaughn Avenue and Gilbert Road in downtown Gilbert.

A 17-year-old boy, who is being prosecuted as an adult, also was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

All three suspects were arrested Jan. 24, about two weeks after the Gilbert Police Department released photos from the incident and asked the public’s help in identifying suspects. That case remains open.

Renner and the 17-year-old were also arrested for their alleged roles in an assault on a juvenile victim outside a residence near Higley and Riggs roads on Nov. 22, 2022.

The 17-year-old also faces aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident at an In-n-Out Burger near Williams Field Road and Market Street on Dec. 2, 2022.

Gilbert Police made 22 youth violence arrests in January. Nine investigations remain active in the East Valley town.

Are the indictments connected to the Gilbert Goons or Preston Lord’s death?

Only one suspect has admitted association with the Gilbert Goons, the gang that has been linked to youth violence in the East Valley.

Jacob Pennington, 20, of Gilbert was arrested for his involvement in a Nov. 18, 2023, attack in San Tan Valley and said in a post-arrest interview he was associated with the Gilbert Goons.

The gang became notorious following the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek in late October. Lord was assaulted outside of a Halloween party on Oct. 28 and died two days later.

The Arizona Republic reported possible links between Lord’s death and the Gilbert Goons in mid-December.

Queen Creek PD announced Dec. 28 it submitted charges against seven suspects in the Lord case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The list of names, which has not been released, included adults and minors.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Jan. 5 to expect a lengthy review since the police report for Lord’s case is about 1,800 pages.

Prosecutors also have to comb through about 2,000 pieces of evidence, including 600 videos, according to Mitchell.

