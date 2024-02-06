Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 suspects indicted in 2022 youth violence assault in Gilbert parking garage

Feb 6, 2024, 10:25 AM | Updated: 3:55 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three teenage suspects were indicted for their roles in a 2022 youth violence assault in a Gilbert parking garage, authorities announced Tuesday.

Gage Garrison and Kyler Renner, both 19, were charged with one count of aggravated assault for the Dec. 3, 2022, incident in a parking garage near Vaughn Avenue and Gilbert Road in downtown Gilbert.

A 17-year-old boy, who is being prosecuted as an adult, also was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

RELATED STORIES

All three suspects were arrested Jan. 24, about two weeks after the Gilbert Police Department released photos from the incident and asked the public’s help in identifying suspects. That case remains open.

Renner and the 17-year-old were also arrested for their alleged roles in an assault on a juvenile victim outside a residence near Higley and Riggs roads on Nov. 22, 2022.

The 17-year-old also faces aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident at an In-n-Out Burger near Williams Field Road and Market Street on Dec. 2, 2022.

Gilbert Police made 22 youth violence arrests in January. Nine investigations remain active in the East Valley town.

Are the indictments connected to the Gilbert Goons or Preston Lord’s death?

Only one suspect has admitted association with the Gilbert Goons, the gang that has been linked to youth violence in the East Valley.

Jacob Pennington, 20, of Gilbert was arrested for his involvement in a Nov. 18, 2023, attack in San Tan Valley and said in a post-arrest interview he was associated with the Gilbert Goons.

The gang became notorious following the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek in late October. Lord was assaulted outside of a Halloween party on Oct. 28 and died two days later.

The Arizona Republic reported possible links between Lord’s death and the Gilbert Goons in mid-December.

Queen Creek PD announced Dec. 28 it submitted charges against seven suspects in the Lord case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The list of names, which has not been released, included adults and minors.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Jan. 5 to expect a lengthy review since the police report for Lord’s case is about 1,800 pages.

Prosecutors also have to comb through about 2,000 pieces of evidence, including 600 videos, according to Mitchell.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of a power pole with electrical wires...

KTAR.com

Fatal shooting knocks out power after vehicle crashes into pole in Phoenix

A fatal shooting caused a power outage in east Phoenix on Monday afternoon after the victim's car crashed into an electrical pole.

55 minutes ago

The Chandler Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding victims from a youth violenc...

KTAR.com

Chandler Police seeking public’s help in 2023 youth violence incident

The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public's assistance after reopening an investigation from a 2023 youth violence incident.

2 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Woman hospitalized after escaping fire inside her Phoenix home

A woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation on Tuesday morning after escaping a house fire in Phoenix, officials said.

4 hours ago

Arizona state Rep. Laura Terech speaks during a Feb. 5, 2024, press conference in Phoenix about Dem...

Kevin Stone

Arizona lawmakers race to fix election timeline, but parties remain at odds

Arizona lawmakers from both parties agree that the state’s election timeline needs to be fixed, but time is running out for Republicans and Democrats to agree on a solution.

5 hours ago

Image shows snow in northern Arizona....

SuElen Rivera

Winter storm system poised to blanket northern Arizona in snow

A winter storm system making its way across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will be one of the biggest for the season thus far in northern Arizona.

6 hours ago

Random stabbing in Chandler dog park leaves man's pet dead...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler police looking for man accused of fatally stabbing Pitbull-terrier mix in dog park

A Chandler man told KTAR News 92.3 FM's Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos that his dog is dead after a random stabbing from last week.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

3 suspects indicted in 2022 youth violence assault in Gilbert parking garage