Suspect arrested after man injured in drive-by shooting in west Phoenix
Jan 19, 2024, 10:59 AM
(Maricopa County Sheriffs Office and KTAR News File Photos)
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers responded to a shooting call at a house near 38th Avenue and Osborn Road, between Indian School and Thomas roads, around 12:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.
They learned that shots were fired from a vehicle, hitting a man. The victim had minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital, police said.
At least one school in the area was placed on lockdown while police searched for a suspect.
“Patrol officers and detectives actively followed up on leads and located the suspect at a house located near 69th Avenue and Osborne Road,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email.
Officers contained the house, which was about 4 miles west of the crime scene, and detained 27-year-old Ali Faysaly.
Faysaly was booked into jail on felony counts of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, discharging a gun within city limits and prohibited possession of a firearm.
