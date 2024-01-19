PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a house near 38th Avenue and Osborn Road, between Indian School and Thomas roads, around 12:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They learned that shots were fired from a vehicle, hitting a man. The victim had minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital, police said.

At least one school in the area was placed on lockdown while police searched for a suspect.

“Patrol officers and detectives actively followed up on leads and located the suspect at a house located near 69th Avenue and Osborne Road,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email.

Officers contained the house, which was about 4 miles west of the crime scene, and detained 27-year-old Ali Faysaly.

Faysaly was booked into jail on felony counts of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, discharging a gun within city limits and prohibited possession of a firearm.

