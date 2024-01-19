PHOENIX — A teenager was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison for his role in a 2022 shootout at a West Valley mall that wounded multiple people, authorities announced Friday.

Raul Franco, 19, received a sentence of eight years and 10 months after previously pleading guilty to aggravated assault and two counts of endangerment, according the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Franco was 17 at the time of the March 23, 2022, shooting at the Tanger Outlets in Glendale, but he was charged as an adult because of the serious nature of his actions.

What happened during 2022 shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale

Franco was arrested for instigating a shootout that afternoon while two groups were fighting at the shopping center near 95th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

Police initially reported that five people were wounded but later said four people were hit by gunfire, including Franco and another teen who returned fired. The youngest victim was 4 years old at the time and still suffers from the effects of being shot, MCAO said.

“Not only did this defendant’s actions harm innocent people, he also caused panic and fear for hundreds who were simply out shopping that day,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

“The irreparable damage left behind cannot be erased. It is my is hope that this sentencing brings closure to those who will never forget that day.”

