PHOENIX– Fry’s Food Stores is ready to celebrate the grand opening of its second Queen Creek supermarket.

The 123,000 square-foot grocery store will open at Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads at 7 a.m. Wednesday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

What will be at the grand opening of new Fry’s grocery store?

Grand opening festivities will include Fry’s gift card giveaways to the first 150 guests, Boost membership giveaways, Fry’s/Kroger brand samples and demos, a kid’s booth with fresh fruit, coloring books and Croc charm giveaways, a pharmacy booth for screenings and other activities.

Fry’s will also present a $5,000 check to United Food Bank, who provides needed food to people in the community.

The store’s opening will also include statements from Fry’s president Monica Garnes and Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatly.

“I’m excited to once again welcome Fry’s Marketplace to Queen Creek as they open their second store in our town,” Mayor Wheatly said in a press release. “Not only will the new store bring jobs to our community, but it creates even more retail options for our residents who will be able to get groceries, visit a pharmacy, fuel up their vehicles, grab a cup of coffee and more.”

What can shoppers expect at new Queen Creek supermarket?

The store will employ more than 300 employees and feature amenities including a sushi station, a wine department, Murray’s Cheese Shop, Chompie’s with a selection of sandwiches and soups, a pharmacy offering same-day delivery and drive-thru services, pickup services for ordering online and a 20-pump fuel center.

“We are thrilled to open the new store in Queen Creek and accommodate the growing needs of the community,” Bob Zimmerman, store manager of the new Fry’s Marketplace said the release. “Shoppers will enjoy our beautiful store which includes a variety of state-of-the-art amenities, that will offer an enhanced shopping experience. We hope everyone will come out and celebrate with us.”

The store will be open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

When did the last Fry’s Food Stores open in Queen Creek?

The other Queen Creek Fry’s opened in January 2022 at Ellsworth and Riggs roads, about 5 miles southwest of the new location.

Parent company Kroger operates around 130 Fry’s grocery stores in Arizona.

