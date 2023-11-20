PHOENIX — KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for an online holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids. The goal is to raise much-needed funding for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley.

The Boys & Girls Club is a safe refuge where kids can learn, play, grow and learn to be a strong and resilient adult. Fundraisers, like the holiday auction, will help ensure that these services can continue for any child despite their economic situation.

When is the auction?

The auction runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 8.

How can I help?

Text “CLUB” to 411923 to make a bid & learn more (a link to the holiday auction site will be automatically sent back).

What items are available for bidding?

Some of the items include a five-night stay in Waikiki, a KTAR in-studio experience for two, a signed Tiger Woods hat, an Arizona Diamondbacks experience for four, PRP wine tasting, a trip to London swimming lessons, a virtual private comedy show, a virtual cooking class with a French chef autographed jerseys, golf getaways and more!

What does the Boys & Girls Club do?

The Boys & Girls club empowers young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible members of the community. It offers affordable after-school and summer programs for 12,000+ young people in grades K-12. In 31 Clubs across Arizona, it provides award-winning programs designed to change the lives of young people.

For more than 75 years, the Boys & Girls Club has been creating equity and opportunity for youth through academic, social and workforce opportunities. It helps young people make healthy decisions and focus on social and emotional development to build resilient young adults. It also works to develop strong character and leadership skills by creating positive connections to caring adults and their community.

By the numbers

93% of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley parents say sending their child to the Club makes it easier to keep their job.

Every time a parent is able to keep their job as a result of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, on average $32,018 in income is generated in the community.

54% of Club kids/families qualify for free or reduced lunch, and 46% live below the federal poverty level.

The economic impact report determined a $15.60 return on investment for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley – that means that, for every dollar that comes into the organization, it turns into $15.60 of impact on the economy and community.

Since 2018, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley has trained and placed nearly 200 teens into paid internship programs in their desired field of work.



52% of Club alumni say the Club literally “saved my life.”

