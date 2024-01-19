Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa police arrest 2 accused of stealing vehicle at gunpoint

Jan 19, 2024, 4:25 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

The victim allegedly wanted to sell her vehicle via OfferUp, an online sales platform. She and one of the suspects met up at a Wells Fargo in Mesa, police said. (Google Maps Photo) Iridiane Garcia, 23, allegedly posed as someone who wanted to buy the victim's red 2021 Dodge Charger. (Mesa Police Department Photo) Joseph Toledo, 29, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim while she was speaking with Garcia. Mesa PD said Toledo demanded she give him the vehicle. (Mesa Police Department Photo) The victim fled with her daughter, who fell and injured herself, Mesa PD said. Then Toledo and Garcia allegedly drove off in the stolen vehicle, pictured above. (Mesa Police Department Photo)

PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department announced on Thursday it arrested two suspects accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint.

One of those suspects, 23-year-old Iridiane Garcia, posed as a potential buyer interested in purchasing the victim’s red 2021 Dodge Charger, Mesa PD said.

Garcia and the victim met up at a Wells Fargo near McKellips Road and Stapley Drive on Wednesday, police said. The victim brought her daughter with her.

RELATED STORIES

While the two were discussing prices, Joseph Toledo, 29, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and told her to give him the vehicle.

“The woman ran with her daughter, trying to escape what she thought was going to be the end of her life,” Mesa PD’s announcement said. “Her daughter fell in the parking lot, scraping her knee in the process.”

The mother and daughter fled to the Wells Fargo and watched Toledo and Garcia drive off in the stolen car.

How police caught people suspected of stealing vehicle at gunpoint

Garcia and Toledo allegedly contacted the victim over OfferUp, an online sales platform where users sell their items, before meeting up in person.

Prior to meeting up, one of them gave her Toledo’s phone number to contact, police said.

Mesa PD then tracked the phone down to Banner Deer Valley Hospital, where the suspects allegedly left the stolen vehicle.

Officers used police databases to identify addresses Toledo visited around Phoenix, Mesa PD said.

Eventually, they found him at the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry, where he was checking in with his parole officer, Mesa PD said.

When police found Garcia, she allegedly told them the keys to the stolen vehicle were in her purse — along with the gun Toledo pointed at the victim.

Police booked Toledo and Garcia into jail for multiple felony charges, including armed robbery and theft of means of transportation, Mesa PD said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

State Route 143 will be closed this weekend. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport the only metro Phoenix freeway to have weekend closure

It'll be a light weekend of closures on metro Phoenix freeways with State Route 143 the only one scheduled, according to state transportation officials.

10 minutes ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Maje, Sandro bringing Parisian chic to Scottsdale Fashion Square in February

Parisian sister brands Maje and Sandro are set to open boutique stores at Scottsdale Fashion Square next month.

21 minutes ago

Mesa shade trees: Officials incentivize residents with freebies...

SuElen Rivera

SRP offering 2 free shade trees for qualifying Valley residents

One East Valley city is incentivizing residents to plant trees. Here's how the Mesa shade trees initiatives will work.

8 hours ago

Fatal drive-by shooting that killed teen cheerleader investigation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police identify 2 suspects in fatal drive-by shooting that killed west Phoenix teen

The Phoenix Police Department announced two big updates Thursday in its investigation of a fatal drive-by shooting last year.

11 hours ago

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg gave an update on youth violence cases on Jan. 18, 2024. (You...

KTAR.com

Here’s what Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said about ongoing youth violence investigations

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg assured that the East Valley town was a safe community and said investigations into youth violence continue to progress.

12 hours ago

An Arizona freeway sign says, "Drive like the person your dog thinks you are"...

Kevin Stone

No, feds aren’t banning humorous messages on Arizona freeway signs

Apologies to Mark Twain, but reports on the death of Arizona’s quirky freeway sign messages have been greatly exaggerated.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Mesa police arrest 2 accused of stealing vehicle at gunpoint