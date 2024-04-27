PHOENIX — A man was fatally shot by a Peoria police officer after he opened fire on them on Friday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call at 69th Avenue and North Lane just after 1:00 p.m. on Friday after a neighbor reported 38-year-old Christian Avalos Gonzales stopped in front of his home in a truck and shot a round of bullets into the street.

Gonzales began yelling at the neighbor but continued driving to his own home.

Peoria police arrived at Gonzales’ home and found him in his driveway armed with a handgun.

The officer ordered Gonzales to drop the gun but Gonzales then pointed the gun at the officer and fired rounds at the officer.

The officer fired at least one round back at Gonzales, according to Peoria police.

Gonzales was struck by the gunfire and was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The Glendale Police Department is investigating the incident and detectives recovered a handgun at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.