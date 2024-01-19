Fatal drive-by shooting that killed teen cheerleader investigation...

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police identify 2 suspects in fatal drive-by shooting that killed west Phoenix teen

Jan 18, 2024, 5:00 PM

Phoenix PD asked the public to help find 16-year-old Jason Richards, left, who is suspected of being involved in the death of Giaginette Brown, right. (Phoenix Police Department Photo/GoFundMe Photo)

(Phoenix Police Department Photo/GoFundMe Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced two big updates Thursday in its investigation of a fatal drive-by shooting last year.

Giaginette Brown, 15, died in early September while in bed at her west Phoenix home, police said.

Phoenix PD arrived to her residence near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road on a Sunday morning. They found her with at least one gunshot wound. Despite medical intervention, they pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

“After an extensive investigation, detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of 17-year-old Isaac Orozco, who was involved in the murder,” police announced Thursday.

Police arrested Orozco on Jan. 3, sending him to a juvenile corrections center on murder charges. A week later, a Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted Orozco as an adult on two felony charges, including second-degree murder, Phoenix PD said.

Police seek another suspect in fatal drive-by shooting investigation

Homicide detectives with Phoenix PD are now searching for a person of interest, police said.

That person is Jason Richards, who also goes by JJ, Phoenix PD said. The 16-year-old is currently at large and police need the public’s help to apprehend him.

Anyone with tips that can help the investigation into Brown’s death can contact Phoenix PD or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

