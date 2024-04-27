Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

‘If you build it, they will come,’ came true for a Valley business after working with Kevin Costner

Apr 27, 2024, 5:45 AM

LiftedTrucks.com co-owners Dustin Desmarteau, left, and James Pillor, who worked with Kevin Costner...

LiftedTrucks.com co-owners Dustin Desmarteau, left, and James Pillor. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY MIGNON A. GOULD/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Lifted Trucks, a Valley-based dealership that builds out and sells used trucks, including fitting them with lift kits and other accessories, got the endorsement of a lifetime after recently completing a custom truck order for actor Kevin Costner.

Costner reached out to Lifted Trucks, Phoenix Business Journal’s 2021 ACE Rookie of the Year, after hearing about them from a friend and looking them up online, said co-owner James Pillor.

The experience working with the “Field of Dreams” and “Yellowstone” actor has been impactful for the 30-year-old company, which has locations throughout the Valley in Mesa, Glendale, Phoenix and Scottsdale. Pillor said that Lifted Trucks has received thousands of testimonials from customers over the years, but none with the reach of Costner.

“The exposure has been great. Kevin’s an awesome human. Getting to know him was easy because he was a truck enthusiast, so he spoke our language,” Pillor said about working with the high-profile celebrity. “We had fun with the build, but having him tell his story and the positive experience he had, has been really meaningful. It’s given us, you know, the right kind of exposure we were looking for.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A freight train derailed near the Arizona-New Mexico border, causing an Interstate 40 closure. (scr...

Associated Press

Freight train derailment, fire forces Interstate 40 closure near Arizona-New Mexico line

A freight train carrying fuel derailed and caught fire near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the closure of an interstate highway.

9 hours ago

Fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix: 1 died, 1 arrested...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run involving man on motorized scooter

A suspect has been arrested for her alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run involving a man riding a motorized scooter on Thursday night.

10 hours ago

A proposal to replace an empty parking garage with luxury apartments in the Biltmore area is expect...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Biltmore luxury apartments move ahead after city scrutiny

A proposed luxury apartment community just east of Biltmore Fashion Park that has met steep opposition is a step closer to being built.

13 hours ago

EPA fuel waiver will keep Arizona gas prices down, Hobbs says...

Serena O'Sullivan

EPA gives Arizona 2 extra weeks to start summer blend to avoid gas shortage

Gov. Katie Hobbs said on Friday a new EPA fuel waiver will help to keep gas prices down ahead of the summer gas formula change.

14 hours ago

Pro-Palestine activists set up tents police tore down at ASU campus...

KTAR.com

Pro-Palestine protestors set up tents, clash with police at ASU rally in Tempe

Pro-Palestine activists set up several encampments on Arizona State University's Tempe campus to protest the war in Gaza on Friday morning.

15 hours ago

An image of attorney John Eastman is displayed during a House select committee hearing investigatin...

Kevin Stone

5 allies of Donald Trump officially named as co-conspirators in Arizona fake elector case

Five allies of Donald Trump were officially named Friday as co-conspirators in the Arizona fake elector case.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

‘If you build it, they will come,’ came true for a Valley business after working with Kevin Costner