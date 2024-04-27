Phoenix police arrest 3 suspects for car vandalism near synagogue

PHOENIX — Phoenix police arrested three suspects for scratching derogatory comments into the side of parked cars near a synagogue in Paradise Valley after a three-month investigation.

At around 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, Bryan Long, 48, Matthew Karlovsky, 51, and Lisa Karlovsky, 52, allegedly scratched several images and derogatory comments onto vehicles parked outside Congregation Beth Israel near 55th Place and Shea Boulevard.

After a lengthy-investigation, Phoenix police detectives established probable cause and booked the three suspects into jail for felony criminal damage on Thursday.

