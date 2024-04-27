PHOENIX — A free interactive bike-themed art installation will leave Tempe at the end of April.

The local experience called “Light Lane” combines bikes, music and visual art at three different spots along Mill Avenue.

LeMonde Studio created the art installation, which has a total of nine bicycles. The project started filling the avenue in downtown Tempe with light, sounds and exercise on April 3.

The installation will be open through April 30.

How does the bike-themed art installation work?

People can activate the artistic setup by riding one of the stationary bicycles. When people activate the pedals, the bikes project light and sound.

Those sounds come from the Tempe Playlist, a list of local musicians from Tempe. City officials put together the playlist in 2017 to uplift artists in the community.

Each of these three locations along Mill Avenue has three stationary bikes the public can ride:

Center Pointe Plaza.

The Mill Avenue U.S. Post Office.

North of the historic Andre Building on Fourth Street and Mill Avenue.

The bikes are free to ride 24/7.

Tempe isn’t the only city to have set up this art installation. Light Lane has also lit up city streets in New York City and Singapore.

It’s one of the many ways the city is celebrating Tempe Bike Month in April.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.