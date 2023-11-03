Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rep. Debbie Lesko endorses Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma in race to succeed her

Nov 3, 2023, 10:36 AM

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma has the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko in the race to succeed...

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma has the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko in the race to succeed her in Congress. (Arizona Legislature and Getty Images Photos)

(Arizona Legislature and Getty Images Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — If it were up to Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma would be her successor in Congress.

Lesko, who announced earlier this month she won’t be seeking reelection in 2024, said Thursday she was endorsing Toma in the crowded GOP primary for the 8th Congressional District.

Toma represents the 27th Legislative District, which is mostly within Lesko’s West Valley district.

RELATED STORIES

Why did Rep. Debbie Lesko endorse Arizona House speaker?

“As a legislator and speaker of the Arizona House, Ben has a proven, conservative track record for getting things done and for standing up for the principles that have made our nation great. Now, more than ever, we need principled, experienced leaders, like Ben Toma, who will stand up for our values and advance our conservative priorities in Congress,” Lesko said in a statement.

Lesko’s statement made note of Toma’s place of residence, an issue because two of the best-known GOP candidates — Abe Hamadeh and Blake Masters — don’t live in CD8, a Republican stronghold that covers northwest Phoenix and adjoining West Valley suburbs.

“Ben Toma lives in our district. He knows our district. He cares about the people that live in our district,” Lesko said.

Hamadeh, who was narrowly defeated by Kris Mayes in the 2022 state attorney general race, lives in Scottsdale. Masters, who lost to U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in last year’s general election, resides in Tucson. U.S. House members are required to be residents of the state they represent, but not necessarily the district.

How many Republicans are interested in Debbie Lesko’ seat?

Lesko’s endorsement capped a two-week-plus flurry of Republican activity following her surprising announcement Oct. 17 that she said she was leaving office in January 2025 after serving out her current term.

At least 10 Republicans have either announced their candidacy or filed statements of interest for the seat since the announcement.

Among them are state Sen. Anthony Kern and former Congressman Trent Franks, who represented Lesko’s district for 15 years before resigning in 2017 after asking female staffers to carry his child, allegedly offering $5 million to one woman.

Why did Ben Toma decide to run for Congress?

Toma filed his statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday but didn’t make a formal announcement until shortly before Lesko endorsed him Thursday.

He said the Republican party needs to unite to avoid losing its congressional majority and keep President Joe Biden from being reelected next year.

“Just as I have led the Republican caucus in the Arizona State House, I will work tirelessly to unify our party in Congress and advance a conservative agenda to change the direction of our country,” Toma said in his announcement.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The wreckage of a fatal crash can be seen on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe, Arizona, o...

KTAR.com

Vehicle catches fire in fatal collision on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe

One person was killed in a fiery wreck on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe on Friday morning, authorities said.

1 hour ago

A big rig can bee seen after it rolled over Friday morning, Nov. 3, 2023, on westbound Interstate 1...

KTAR.com

Big rig rolls over on I-10 in Phoenix, creating morning rush hour backup

A big rig rolled over Friday morning on westbound Interstate 10 near the "Split" interchange in Phoenix, creating significant delays for rush hour commuters.

4 hours ago

A Maricopa County constable posts an eviction order for non-payment of rent on Oct. 1, 2020, in Pho...

Associated Press

Maricopa County landlords file nearly 8,000 eviction complaints in October

Maricopa County saw more eviction filings in October than in any month since the beginning of this century.

4 hours ago

The District Dome will transform into a festive evergreen forest with the launch of the first conce...

Brandon Gray

Embrace holiday magic with new Ember Lounge in The District Dome at Desert Ridge Marketplace

The District Dome, a 50-foot spherical dome, will transform into the Ember Lounge at Desert Ridge Marketplace this holiday season.

6 hours ago

(Mesa Arts Center photo)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Nov. 3-5

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending First Friday in downtown Phoenix, a NASCAR race or an arts festival. 

6 hours ago

A massive Interstate 17 closure this weekend could slow Valley drivers who are headed north out of ...

KTAR.com

Extensive I-17 weekend closure could hinder Valley drivers headed north

A massive Interstate 17 closure this weekend could slow Valley drivers who are headed north out of the metro area.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Rep. Debbie Lesko endorses Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma in race to succeed her