PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, of Arizona’s Congressional District 8, announced Tuesday she is not running for reelection in 2024.

Lesko was first elected to the seat in a special election in 2018 after the previous representative, Trent Franks, resigned and has held the position since.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District in Congress, however, I have decided not to run for reelection in 2024,” Lesko said in a statement.

One of the reasons the congresswoman is stepping down is to spend more time with her family.

“Spending, on average, three weeks out of every month away from my family, and traveling back and forth to Washington, D.C. almost every weekend is difficult,” she said.

“Right now, Washington, D.C. is broken; it is hard to get anything done. Please know that I will continue my work to improve Congress and to help my constituents and the American people. We must all work toward that end.”

Lesko will continue to serve through the end of her term in January 2025.

