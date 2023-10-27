Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Blake Masters says he shifted 2024 focus from Senate to House after talking to Trump, Lake

Oct 27, 2023, 11:06 AM

Donald Trump shakes hands Blake Masters at a Republican campaign rally on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ar...

Donald Trump shakes hands Blake Masters at a Republican campaign rally on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. Masters, who ran for Senate in 2022, decided to run for the House in 2024 after conversations with Trump and Kari Lake. (File Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(File Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Republican Blake Masters said Friday he talked to Donald Trump and Kari Lake before shifting his 2024 political aspirations from the U.S. Senate to the House.

“I wanted to run for Senate. I want to be in the United States Congress. I feel like I have a lot to contribute and can really, really represent the people well there, but I didn’t want to cause some contested primary,” Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.

“President Trump wanted Kari to run, and I think she’s running a hell of a campaign so far, so I look forward to supporting her.”

Lake isn’t returning the favor. She endorsed Abe Hamadeh for the Congressional District 8 seat being vacated by Rep. Debbie Lesko shortly after Masters announced his candidacy Thursday.

Blake Masters responds to Kari Lake endorsing Abe Hamadeh

Masters didn’t seem concerned about Lake’s decision.

“I’m going to have great endorsements, too,” said Masters, who won the GOP nomination for Senate last year on the strength of a Trump endorsement but lost in the general election to incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly. “Congressman Paul Gosar just endorsed me, probably the most conservative members of the House of Representatives will end up endorsing me. I think they’d like me to be their colleague.”

Masters, Lake and Hamadeh, along with losing GOP secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem, ran unsuccessfully as a team last year under Trump’s MAGA banner.

RELATED STORIES

Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona’s 2022 race for governor, launched her campaign for independent Sen. Kyrsten Simema’s seat Oct. 10. Until then, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb was the only GOP candidate in the contest.

Lake, a formidable force in Arizona Republican politics despite her statewide setback last year, instantly became the primary front-runner.

How Lesko’s decision changed landscape for Arizona Republicans

When Lesko announced Oct. 17 that she wasn’t seeking reelection in her GOP-leaning West Valley district, it opened a new Republican path from Arizona to Washington.

Hamadeh, who lost to Democrat Kris Mayes for state attorney general last year, jumped into the House race within hours of Lesko’s announcement.

After Masters joined the fray Thursday, Hamadeh painted his new rival as a member of the establishment in a social media post.

Masters responded Friday by saying he aims to stay positive with his campaign.

“So they’ve got a good endorsement in Kari, you know, good for him [Hamadeh],” he said. “He’s already going negative in the race. I don’t really believe in that. I’m not going to do that. I’m up in the polls. I’m the one who can raise the resources to beat the establishment candidate in the race, if we get one, so I’m just staying positive and staying focused.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

ENDORSEMENTS

Arizona News

The Tempe City Council unanimously voted to increase the purchasing age of tobacco from 18 to 21 on...

Danny Shapiro

Tempe City Council votes to increase age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21

The Tempe City Council unanimously voted Thursday to increase the purchasing age of tobacco from 18 to 21.

7 minutes ago

Martinez Zuaznavas was fatally stabbed near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona, on ...

KTAR.com

Man killed in early-morning stabbing in west Phoenix

Police are trying to identify a suspect after man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday in west Phoenix.

2 hours ago

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023, for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shoo...

Kevin Stone

Suspected ‘incel’ accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.

3 hours ago

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

KTAR.com

Person assaulted by 2 unknown suspects on Arizona State University campus in Tempe

A person was assaulted early Friday while walking on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Sensors on top of a Waymo robotaxi and Uber cellphone apps. Waymo is partnering with Uber in Phoeni...

Associated Press

Waymo, Uber launch autonomous vehicle service partnership in Phoenix area

Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in autonomous vehicles.

6 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Blake Masters says he shifted 2024 focus from Senate to House after talking to Trump, Lake