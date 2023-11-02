Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s why Abe Hamadeh thinks entering Arizona’s Congressional District 8 race will prove successful

Nov 2, 2023, 1:05 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

Hamadeh stands in front of an American flag while speaking...

With a year out to the 2024 Arizona elections, Republican Abe Hamadeh wants to use momentum from the previous race to campaign for a congressional seat in the state's eighth district. (Twitter Photo/@AbrahamHamadeh)

(Twitter Photo/@AbrahamHamadeh)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — With a year out to the 2024 Arizona elections, Republican Abe Hamadeh wants to use momentum from the previous race to campaign for a congressional seat in the state’s eighth district.

Hamadeh, who narrowly lost in the attorney general’s race last year, wants more to be done about the southern border, foreign policy and the nation’s economy.

He cited the current inflation rate, devaluation of the dollar and the unexpected challenges those issues could pose to many Americans as reasons for why the economy isn’t as strong as some might believe.

“You’re seeing the disastrous foreign policy of Joe Biden played out on the world stage right now that is harming our troops overseas, our ally Israel and Americans, so if you look at what’s going on with the border, the foreign policy, it’s all connected,” Hamadeh told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

“We’re living in two Americas right now … and I think so many people recognize that there is a few that are enriching off the backs of the many and it’s not acceptable.”

Why does Hamadeh believe he’s qualified for the job?

Despite losing the attorney general’s race, Hamadeh said his 2022 campaign and actions following the loss is a testament for why he’s qualified for the position.

By selling himself as a law school graduate, former prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and former military member, Hamadeh only just lost to Democrat Kris Mayes by an astounding 510 votes.

Hamadeh is also still dealing with an election lawsuit because he and his attorney’s allege new facts and information were found that could shake-up the results from last year’s election. Up to this time, no evidence has been found to change the results of that election.

“When everyone wanted me to just be on my knees and to just go away, instead I stood tall, and I think people respect that type of conviction,” Hamadeh said.

“And I think Washington is in desperate need of common sense, conviction and most of all, courage, and I’ve proven myself without even taking that office.”

What is Hamadeh bringing to the table?

Hamadeh believes his authenticity will carry him to success, despite there being similarities in the congressional district race to the attorney general’s race, such as a similar amount of candidates vying for the position.

“We stood out because people know I’m genuine, authentic, the only one that’s served in the military – that’s announced so far – served overseas, got a pretty good grasp on what’s happening in Israel right now and it’s despicable what they’re doing to our Jewish community here,” he said.

“People are going to see the passion, they’re going to know who’s genuine, the voters are very in tune right now, more than ever, and how I’ve proved everyone wrong in the attorney general’s race last year.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona joined The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday to discuss an Israel...

KTAR.com

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema gives update on Israel aid bill, border issues

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona gave an update on the status of the aid bill for Israel and the latest on issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.

5 minutes ago

A Maricopa County election worker moves a stack of scanned ballots on Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Ar...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs takes action to address Bipartisan Elections Task Force concerns

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday allocated $2.3 million in federal funding and issued three executive orders to address concerns about the state's elections.

2 hours ago

A Silver Alert for George Barger, 86, was issued out of Phoenix on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023....

Kevin Stone

Silver Alert issued 4 days after 86-year-old man was last seen in west Phoenix

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for an 86-year-old man who went missing in Phoenix four days earlier.

4 hours ago

Promotional photo for Green Day, who is bringing "The Saviors Tour" to Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz...

Kevin Stone

Green Day coming to Phoenix before September 2024 ends with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid

Green Day is stopping in Phoenix before September ends next year as part of a global stadium tour with some heavyweight support acts.

4 hours ago

Scottsdale’s “Castle on the Hill” estate was listed Oct. 21, 2023, with a price tag of $24.5 ...

Kevin Stone

Scottsdale’s ‘Castle on the Hill’ estate back on market with $24.5M asking price

Two years after selling for more than $21 million, Scottsdale’s “Castle on the Hill” estate is back on the market with an even bigger price tag.

6 hours ago

side by sides of the zone cleanup in downtown Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Phoenix finishes cleaning up final blocks of The Zone homeless encampment

The city of Phoenix on Wednesday successfully finished cleaning up The Zone, where people experiencing homelessness lived for years.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Here’s why Abe Hamadeh thinks entering Arizona’s Congressional District 8 race will prove successful