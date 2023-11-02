Here’s why Abe Hamadeh thinks entering Arizona’s Congressional District 8 race will prove successful

PHOENIX — With a year out to the 2024 Arizona elections, Republican Abe Hamadeh wants to use momentum from the previous race to campaign for a congressional seat in the state’s eighth district.

Hamadeh, who narrowly lost in the attorney general’s race last year, wants more to be done about the southern border, foreign policy and the nation’s economy.

He cited the current inflation rate, devaluation of the dollar and the unexpected challenges those issues could pose to many Americans as reasons for why the economy isn’t as strong as some might believe.

“You’re seeing the disastrous foreign policy of Joe Biden played out on the world stage right now that is harming our troops overseas, our ally Israel and Americans, so if you look at what’s going on with the border, the foreign policy, it’s all connected,” Hamadeh told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.

“We’re living in two Americas right now … and I think so many people recognize that there is a few that are enriching off the backs of the many and it’s not acceptable.”

Why does Hamadeh believe he’s qualified for the job?

Despite losing the attorney general’s race, Hamadeh said his 2022 campaign and actions following the loss is a testament for why he’s qualified for the position.

By selling himself as a law school graduate, former prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and former military member, Hamadeh only just lost to Democrat Kris Mayes by an astounding 510 votes.

Hamadeh is also still dealing with an election lawsuit because he and his attorney’s allege new facts and information were found that could shake-up the results from last year’s election. Up to this time, no evidence has been found to change the results of that election.

“When everyone wanted me to just be on my knees and to just go away, instead I stood tall, and I think people respect that type of conviction,” Hamadeh said.

“And I think Washington is in desperate need of common sense, conviction and most of all, courage, and I’ve proven myself without even taking that office.”

What is Hamadeh bringing to the table?

Hamadeh believes his authenticity will carry him to success, despite there being similarities in the congressional district race to the attorney general’s race, such as a similar amount of candidates vying for the position.

“We stood out because people know I’m genuine, authentic, the only one that’s served in the military – that’s announced so far – served overseas, got a pretty good grasp on what’s happening in Israel right now and it’s despicable what they’re doing to our Jewish community here,” he said.

“People are going to see the passion, they’re going to know who’s genuine, the voters are very in tune right now, more than ever, and how I’ve proved everyone wrong in the attorney general’s race last year.”

