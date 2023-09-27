Chandler increases grass removal rebate set to go into effect next month
Sep 27, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)
PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council has voted to increase its residential grass removal rebate tenfold and the change will go into effect at the start of October.
The rebate will be $2 per square foot, up from 20 cents.
The minimum size to qualify will decrease from 1,000 square feet to 500 square feet. Chandler residents with a utility account could save up to $3,000 with the change.
It’s not the grass-related rebate coming to the East Valley city.
Commercial customers can save up to $75,000 through large landscape grass removal projects that convert the landscape to a low-water-use one.
The program will reimburse 25% of total landscape costs plus $3 a square foot removed for certain types of non-functional turf.
Homeowners associations and multi-family customers with grass in common areas are also eligible. Spaces have to be a minimum of 5,000 square feet.
The final program, a water-efficient technology rebate, is new and is designed to improve efficiency for commercial customers.
The program rewards the installation of new technologies that use real-time data designed to reduce use.
The rebate is for 50% of the cost of the technology with a maximum of $10,000.
