Eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix partially reopens after fatal crash...

PHOENIX — The eastbound right lane of Interstate 10 west of Phoenix reopened on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The lane originally closed due to a fatal crash involving an Amazon tractor trailer, authorities said.

The eastbound left lane is still closed. There’s no estimated time to reopen it.

What caused the shutdown of eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix?

The freeway was closed in Tonopah around 2:20 p.m. after the semi-truck likely experienced a blowout and struck an overpass in Tonopah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The truck was stuck in the I-10 median at milepost 103, causing the closure. The driver and co-driver of the truck died in the crash, DPS said.

Traffic was exiting the highway at Hassayampa Road.

The westbound lanes weren’t affected.

No other information was available.

