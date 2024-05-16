Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix partially reopens after fatal crash involving Amazon trailer

May 16, 2024, 2:43 PM | Updated: 5:41 pm

Eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix partially reopens after fatal crash...

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed west of Phoenix on May 16, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

PHOENIX — The eastbound right lane of Interstate 10 west of Phoenix reopened on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The lane originally closed due to a fatal crash involving an Amazon tractor trailer, authorities said.

The eastbound left lane is still closed. There’s no estimated time to reopen it.

What caused the shutdown of eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix?

The freeway was closed in Tonopah around 2:20 p.m. after the semi-truck likely experienced a blowout and struck an overpass in Tonopah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The truck was stuck in the I-10 median at milepost 103, causing the closure. The driver and co-driver of the truck died in the crash, DPS said.

Traffic was exiting the highway at Hassayampa Road.

The westbound lanes weren’t affected.

No other information was available.

