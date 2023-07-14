Close
Gilbert offers residents up to $800 to replace grass with low-water landscape

Jul 14, 2023, 4:25 AM

The Gilbert, Arizona, water tower can be seen through vegetation....

Gilbert, Arizona, recently launched a rebate program to encourage residents to remove grass from their yards. (Town of Gilbert Photo)

(Town of Gilbert Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The East Valley town of Gilbert recently launched a financial incentive program to encourage residents to remove grass from their yards.

Gilbertonians who replace their lawns with low-water-use landscape may be eligible for a rebate of up to $800 under the new program.

A limited number of residential grass removal rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

How Gilbert residents can apply for rebates

Projects must be approved in advance to be eligible for the program. Residents can apply online to start the process.

Desert-friendly landscapes can significantly cut household water use, resulting in lower bills, town officials said.

What else is Gilbert doing to conserve water?

Gilbert previously launched three other rebate programs to encourage water conservation.

Residential households can receive up to $250 when they buy new smart irrigation controllers.

Businesses, homeowners associations and other nonresidential customers can get up to $3,000 for replacing grass with low-water-use desert landscapes.

Nonresidential customers also can apply for up to $400 when they purchase smart irrigation controllers.

Gilbert is Arizona’s fifth-largest municipality by population with around 275,000 residents.

The town activated the first stage of its Water Supply Reduction Management Plan a year ago as it prepares for a future with a reduced supply of water from the Colorado River.

