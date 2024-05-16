3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting himself in head in Mesa

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after shooting himself in the head on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a residence near Crismon Road and Main Street at 3:40 p.m. and found the child, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries, MCSO added.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.