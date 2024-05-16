3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting himself in head in Mesa
May 16, 2024, 4:33 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after shooting himself in the head on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Deputies were called to a residence near Crismon Road and Main Street at 3:40 p.m. and found the child, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy suffered life-threatening injuries, MCSO added.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
No other information was available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.