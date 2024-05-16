Close
ARIZONA NEWS

3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting himself in head in Mesa

May 16, 2024, 4:33 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm

A 3-year-old boy shot himself in Mesa on May 16, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after shooting himself in the head on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a residence near Crismon Road and Main Street at 3:40 p.m. and found the child, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries, MCSO added.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

No other information was available.

