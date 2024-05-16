Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler dental assistant accused of sexual misconduct with child patients

May 16, 2024, 3:55 PM

Deion Alexander Garcia, 27, is accused of child sex crimes while working as a dental assistant in C...

Deion Alexander Garcia, 27, is accused of child sex crimes while working as a dental assistant in Chandler. (MCSO Mugshot)

(MCSO Mugshot)

PHOENIX — A Chandler dental assistant was arrested after being accused of sexual misconduct with several child patients, authorities said Thursday.

Deion Alexander Garcia, 27, committed the crimes while working at a Pediatric Dental and Orthodontics location near Chandler Heights Road and Arizona Avenue, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Garcia, who was arrested Friday, was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of molestation of a child.

The suspect also worked at the Pediatric Dental and Orthodontics office at Warner and Gilbert roads.

An investigation into the alleged misconduct is ongoing.

Anyone who believes their child could be a victim should call the Chandler Sex Crimes Unit at 480-782-4494.

No other information was available.

