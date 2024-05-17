Suspect will be hospitalized after shooting with Phoenix police...

PHOENIX — A suspect will be hospitalized after a shooting involving police officers, authorities said on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting took place near 25th Avenue and Cactus Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The suspect involved in the shooting was in custody and on the way to the hospital as of 6 p.m., according to Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Officer Involved Shooting Investigation – 25th Avenue and Cactus Road. No injuries to officers. Suspect is in custody an enroute to the hospital. Heavy restrictions expected during afternoon commute, please plan accordingly. PIO enroute, please follow for media staging location. pic.twitter.com/5jhT1M4w2v — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 17, 2024

Police advised motorists to expect heavy delays along the Interstate 17 near Cactus Road during the afternoon commute.

No further information was made available.

