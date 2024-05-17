Suspect will be hospitalized after shooting with Phoenix police...

Close
Suspect to be hospitalized after shooting involving Phoenix police officers

May 16, 2024, 6:25 PM

PHOENIX — A suspect will be hospitalized after a shooting involving police officers, authorities said on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting took place near 25th Avenue and Cactus Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The suspect involved in the shooting was in custody and on the way to the hospital as of 6 p.m., according to Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Police advised motorists to expect heavy delays along the Interstate 17 near Cactus Road during the afternoon commute.

No further information was made available.

