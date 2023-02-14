Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA WATER NEWS

Mesa increases incentives to replace grass lawns with xeriscapes to save water

Feb 14, 2023, 4:45 AM
(Facebook Photo/Glendale Water Conservation & Xeriscape Garden)...
(Facebook Photo/Glendale Water Conservation & Xeriscape Garden)
(Facebook Photo/Glendale Water Conservation & Xeriscape Garden)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Xeriscape landscapes are a popular site in Arizona that use desert-adapted plants, many of which are native to the state. The option also saves water compared to traditional grass lawns, which is why Mesa is encouraging its residents to make a change.

The East valley city is offering up to $1,100 to remove grass and replace it with a more environmentally resilient design.

There are two levels of incentives: yards needing 500-999 square feet of grass conversion are eligible for $750 and those greater than 1,000 square feet are able to receive up to $1,000.

Homeowner association communities and businesses can also apply for incentives.

The city is offering money for planting trees, as well. One tree is worth a $50 incentive and two are $100. Trees that thrive in the desert climate include several species of palo verdes, mesquites and acacias, which can provide shade to lower air temperatures and absorb carbon dioxide.

RELATED STORIES

The city said the lawn change can limit a home’s water usage by more than 50% while presenting a natural environment for local wildlife like butterflies and birds.

According to the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association, desert-adapted plants naturally thrive in Arizona’s soil, which reduces the need for fertilizer. Mulches can help reduce evaporation to keep the soil fresh, as well.

Water stewardship is one of six key areas of the Mesa Climate Action Plan, the latest version of which was updated in June 2022.

The offer is not retroactive, so interested residents would need to contact the city before making the change.

Peoria and Chandler also both offer rebates for grass lawn conversions.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Water News

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)...
Associated Press

$580M headed to 15 Native American tribes to fulfill water rights

Fifteen Native American tribes will get a total of $580 million to fund settlements that ensure access to water that's legally theirs.
12 days ago
(City of Buckeye Photo)...
KTAR.com

Buckeye to move forward with $80 million water rights agreement

A West Valley city has secured a source of water for a minimum of 100 years after approving an $80 million deal this week.
12 days ago
(AP Photo/John Locher)...
Associated Press

Is pumping Mississippi River water to the west a solution or dream?

Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions.
13 days ago
The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. (Photo by Jus...
Kevin Stone

Arizona leaders call out California on Colorado River water negotiations

Arizona politicians are calling for more cooperation from California in negotiations over Colorado River water supply distribution.
13 days ago
A fisherman throws a cast net along shore of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, F...
Associated Press

California holds out as Arizona, other states submit Colorado River water plan

Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River, including Arizona, have agreed on a model to cut water use in the basin.
14 days ago
A rain cloud hangs over Lake Powell on June 24, 2021 in Page, Arizona. As severe drought grips part...
Alex Weiner

Recent precipitation aids Arizona’s short-term drought, long-term issues persist

Arizona has experienced more rain and snow than normal this winter, which weather experts say has improved the state's short-term drought. 
16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Mesa increases incentives to replace grass lawns with xeriscapes to save water