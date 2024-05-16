Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Convicted killer gets 2 life sentences for 2017 double-murder in Chandler

May 16, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:41 pm

Split panel image of convicted killer Taron Watkins on the left and prison cells on the right. Watk...

Taron Lavelle Watkins received two life sentences for a 2017 Chandler double-murder. (Chandler Police Department and Pexels Photos)

(Chandler Police Department and Pexels Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A man convicted in a Chandler double-murder case from 2017 was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences on Monday, authorities announced.

Taron Lavelle Watkins, 29, also received a 10.5-year consecutive sentence for trying to kill a third victim and 7.5 years for aggravated assault, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

On April 9, a jury found Watkins guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Chandler double-murder: Here’s what we know

On August 26, 2017, the Chandler Police Department received a call about gunshots in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Elliot Road and Arizona Avenue. Witnesses said a red sedan fled the scene.

RELATED STORIES

When officers arrived at the complex around 9 p.m., they found a 20-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds.

Dispatchers broadcast information about the red sedan to police in other cities.

Mesa officers found a red sedan near Alma School and Baseline roads and discovered two people inside with gunshot wounds. A 16-year-old girl died of her injuries and a 20-year-old man survived, police said at the time.

Detectives worked through the night to identify Watkins, a Glendale resident, as the suspect. He was arrested the next afternoon in Scottsdale.

“This has been a difficult case that has taken years to bring to justice. I commend the prosecutors who have worked arduously on behalf of the victims and their families to ensure this violent offender is held accountable.” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release after Watkins was convicted.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed west of Phoenix on May 16, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transpor...

KTAR.com

Eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix closes after fatal crash involving Amazon trailer

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed west of Phoenix due to a fatal crash involving an Amazon tractor trailer on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

58 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona urged Republicans to pass a bipartisan border agreement on the Sena...

KTAR.com

U.S. Sen. Kelly of Arizona urges GOP colleagues to consider bipartisan border agreement

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona urged Republicans to pass a bipartisan border agreement on the Senate floor Wednesday.

3 hours ago

A Mesa High School student was arrested after a weapon was detected by a new system on May 15, 2024...

KTAR.com

Mesa High School student arrested after gun found by new detection system

A Mesa High School student was arrested Wednesday after a weapon was found by a newly implemented detection system, officials said.

4 hours ago

Split panel image of Christopher Fantastic's mugshot on the left and a Mesa Police vehicle on the r...

KTAR.com

Defendant pleads guilty to aggravated assault in youth violence cases in Gilbert, Mesa

Christopher Fantastic, a defendant in two East Valley youth violence cases, entered guilty pleas Thursday, according to court records.

4 hours ago

A vehicle is displayed during an event showcasing various electric trucks near Capitol Hill on June...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Republican leaders take legal action against federal, California EV mandates

Arizona Republican leaders are taking legal action against federal and California electric vehicle mandates they say are harmful government overreach.

6 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Man who shot Phoenix officer in 2022 ambush attack sentenced to 14 years in prison

A man who shot one cop and injured another in an ambush attack two years ago in Phoenix was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Convicted killer gets 2 life sentences for 2017 double-murder in Chandler