Teenage pedestrian struck by bus in West Valley...

PHOENIX — A bus struck a teenage pedestrian on Thursday afternoon in the West Valley, authorities said.

The collision took place in the area of Bethany Home and Dysart Roads, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene around 4 p.m., authorities said.

The teenager was brought to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

MCSO doesn’t know what caused the crash as of 5 p.m.

Deputies are currently investigating the scene.

No other information was provided.

