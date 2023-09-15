Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona drug trafficking ring spanning multiple counties shut down

Sep 15, 2023

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo) (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo) (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo) (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX — Authorities have shut down a drug trafficking ring that was operation in multiple Arizona counties.

Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking detectives conducted an operation that yielded over 10,500 fentanyl pills, 81 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, a half-pound of cocaine and 17 pounds of marijuana.

The enterprise was working out of Yavapai and Maricopa counties, according to a press release Friday from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

How did detectives bring down the Arizona drug trafficking ring?

An investigation into the ring happened over several months and detectives used techniques that had never been utilized before, according to the release.

Detectives discovered that one of the drug traffickers was communicating with a supplier in Mexico for the distribution of fentanyl and meth in Arizona.

Over 30 search warrants were executed and 13 people were charged.

The suspects were charged with the operation of an illegal enterprise, selling meth and fentanyl, and other drug charges.

DEA Phoenix Division, Phoenix Police, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Division all assisted YCSO in the investigation.

