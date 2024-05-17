PHOENIX — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a grocery store in Surprise this week, the Arizona Lottery announced Thursday.

The lucky player bought their ticket at an Alberton’s at 14551 W. Grand Ave., north of Bell Road and west of the US 60 highway.

The winning numbers were 19, 42, 45, 55 and 69 with a red Powerball of 6.

Although the winner was originally due $50,000, they utilized Power Play, which can increase winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times for $1 extra. This doubled their payout to $100,000.

The prize must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Saturday grew to an estimated $77 million.

How often are Powerball drawings?

Powerball tickets are available for $2 per entry at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

The game is sanctioned in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

