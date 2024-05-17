Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Republican lawmaker explains why he doesn’t support the Secure the Border Act

May 16, 2024, 9:38 PM

Republican said he won't support the Secure the Border Act...

Republican State Senator Ken Bennett said he wants to pump the brakes on the Secure the Border Act. (Photos: Ken Bennett, left, Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images, right)

(Photos: Ken Bennett, left, Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images, right)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Republican State Senator Ken Bennett said he won’t support the Secure the Border Act, which is currently going through the state legislature.

Bennett is the only member of his party who said he won’t vote for it as of Friday.

There are two main reasons why he’s not in favor of HCR2060, which is the official name of the bill. Firstly, he said he disagrees with an amendment from far-right members of the caucus.

“It basically says that if the DACA program is canceled or goes away, we’re gonna deport all these DACA individuals,” Bennett said during a Thursday interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos.

RELATED STORIES

The amendment contradicts previous promises that the bill wouldn’t punish people for being brought to the U.S. when they were children, he said, adding that he’s staunchly against deporting Dreamers.

What’s the second reason he won’t support the Secure the Border Act?

Secondly, Bennett doesn’t like how the bill criminalizes the act of illegally entering Arizona from a foreign nation without going through a lawful port of entry.

He said he also took umbrage with the Arizona Senate President Warren Peterson’s false claims about the bill.

Peterson claimed law enforcement would have to see somebody crossing the border to arrest them.

“The problem is, there’s nothing in the bill that says that,” Bennett said.

Essentially, Bennett wants to prevent this bill from becoming a second version of SB 1070. This controversial “show me your papers” law initially passed in 2010. However, the U.S. Supreme Court partially struck it down.

Bennett worries that the current bill will be a repeat of the past. That’s why he’s pushing for the law to remove mentions of deporting Dreamers. He also wants amendments that will specifically say authorities have to witness an illegal border crossing to make an arrest.

“Most of my caucus is agreeing with me and they’re going to support amendments on next Wednesday,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An Arizona Lottery player won $100,000 earlier this week. (Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 purchased at Surprise grocery store

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a grocery store in Surprise this week, the Arizona Lottery announced Thursday.

2 hours ago

Suspect will be hospitalized after shooting with Phoenix police...

KTAR.com

Suspect to be hospitalized after shooting involving Phoenix police officers

A suspect will be hospitalized after a shooting involving officers with the Phoenix Police Department Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Teenage pedestrian struck by bus in West Valley...

Serena O'Sullivan

Teenager hospitalized after being struck by bus in the West Valley

Authorities brought a teenage pedestrian to the hospital with "possible life-threatening injuries" after a bus crash on Thursday afternoon.

5 hours ago

A 3-year-old boy shot himself in Mesa on May 16, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting himself in head in Mesa

A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after shooting himself in the head on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Deion Alexander Garcia, 27, is accused of child sex crimes while working as a dental assistant in C...

KTAR.com

Chandler dental assistant accused of sexual misconduct with child patients

A Chandler dental assistant was arrested after being accused of sexual misconduct with several child patients, authorities said Thursday.

6 hours ago

Eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix partially reopens after fatal crash...

KTAR.com

Eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix partially reopens after fatal crash involving Amazon trailer

The eastbound I-10 west of Phoenix partially reopened after a fatal crash involving an Amazon trailer caused a closure Thursday afternoon.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Republican lawmaker explains why he doesn’t support the Secure the Border Act