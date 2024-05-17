Republican said he won't support the Secure the Border Act...

PHOENIX — Republican State Senator Ken Bennett said he won’t support the Secure the Border Act, which is currently going through the state legislature.

Bennett is the only member of his party who said he won’t vote for it as of Friday.

There are two main reasons why he’s not in favor of HCR2060, which is the official name of the bill. Firstly, he said he disagrees with an amendment from far-right members of the caucus.

“It basically says that if the DACA program is canceled or goes away, we’re gonna deport all these DACA individuals,” Bennett said during a Thursday interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos.

The amendment contradicts previous promises that the bill wouldn’t punish people for being brought to the U.S. when they were children, he said, adding that he’s staunchly against deporting Dreamers.

What’s the second reason he won’t support the Secure the Border Act?

Secondly, Bennett doesn’t like how the bill criminalizes the act of illegally entering Arizona from a foreign nation without going through a lawful port of entry.

He said he also took umbrage with the Arizona Senate President Warren Peterson’s false claims about the bill.

Peterson claimed law enforcement would have to see somebody crossing the border to arrest them.

“The problem is, there’s nothing in the bill that says that,” Bennett said.

Essentially, Bennett wants to prevent this bill from becoming a second version of SB 1070. This controversial “show me your papers” law initially passed in 2010. However, the U.S. Supreme Court partially struck it down.

Bennett worries that the current bill will be a repeat of the past. That’s why he’s pushing for the law to remove mentions of deporting Dreamers. He also wants amendments that will specifically say authorities have to witness an illegal border crossing to make an arrest.

“Most of my caucus is agreeing with me and they’re going to support amendments on next Wednesday,” he said.

