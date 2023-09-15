Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rural Arizona border county seeks state, federal help to handle arrival of asylum-seekers

Sep 15, 2023, 7:09 AM

A stop sign stands near the U.S.-Mexico border fence near Douglas, Arizona, in Cochise County....

A stop sign stands near the U.S.-Mexico border fence near Douglas, Arizona, in Cochise County. (File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — The sheriff of Arizona’s easternmost border county asked state and federal officials for help Thursday with the sudden daily release of more than a hundred migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., including families with small children.

Along with other local officials at a news conference Thursday, Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County said that the rural area doesn’t have shelters or other infrastructure to attend to the needs of migrants, many of them from faraway countries in western Africa and southeast Asia.

“We don’t have any resources at all to house these people,” said Douglas Mayor Donald Huish.

The officials said Customs and Border Protection has been overwhelmed with arrivals and began releasing the migrants into small communities such as Douglas and Bisbee on Wednesday and continued Thursday. Some were dropped off at a bus stop outside a Bisbee supermarket.

RELATED STORIES

Douglas is a city of about 16,000 people on Arizona’s border with Mexico. Dannels said the migrants entered the U.S. at other locations along the U.S.-Mexico border, but didn’t specify where or why remote Cochise County was chosen as the location to release them.

Officials said many migrants are being transported out of the area to a Tucson shelter on buses paid for by Pima County with federal grant funding.

When contacted, CBP did not address specific questions about why Cochise County was chosen for releases, but said it is “working according to plan and as part of our standard processes” to get people quickly out of detention facilities before they become overcrowded.

It said it aims to “safely and efficiently screen and process migrants to place them in immigration enforcement proceedings consistent with our laws.”

Typically, asylum-seekers who are allowed to remain in the U.S. are sheltered for a few days by nonprofit organizations that then help them make contact with and travel to stay with relatives in other parts of the country pending their immigration court dates.

But those organizations don’t exist in remote areas like Cochise County.

Yuma County, located on Arizona’s border with Mexico in the far west, has encountered similar problems in 2021 when Border Patrol officials released migrants there when facilities became overwhelmed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

image captures snake fleeing bucket...

SuElen Rivera

Nearly 2 dozen rattlesnakes removed from Mesa garage

When a Mesa resident called for help to remove three rattlesnakes from his garage, no one could have foreseen what would happen next.

11 hours ago

Booking photos for Ahzane Williams, left, and Toniesha Odom, who were arrested for allegedly target...

KTAR.com

2 women accused of stealing from elderly shoppers at Scottsdale grocery stores

Two women were arrested for allegedly targeting elderly women in a string of thefts at four Scottsdale grocery stores last weekend.

11 hours ago

2 men involved in vehicle crash on state route 51 and loop 202...

KTAR.com

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway ramp to SR 51 in Phoenix reopens

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway ramp to northbound State Route 51 reopened Friday morning after it was temporarily closed due to a crash.

11 hours ago

Shoppers look at blankets on sale in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo....

Kevin Stone

Annual metro Phoenix inflation rate drops back in line with rest of US

The inflation rate in metro Phoenix, which skyrocketed last year, has slowed to the point where it’s level with the national rate.

11 hours ago

Photo of gavel....

Colton Krolak

Maricopa County STRENGTH Court uses empathy over judgment for sex trafficking victims

A courtroom can be a scary place to be, especially for children who are victims of sex trafficking who end up standing before a judge, but one Maricopa County court program is using empathy, not judgment to get them the help they need.

11 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Southbound I-17 closure in north Phoenix only one on Valley freeways this weekend

A closure on southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix is the only scheduled one on Valley freeways this weekend.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Rural Arizona border county seeks state, federal help to handle arrival of asylum-seekers