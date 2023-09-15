PHOENIX — A northern Arizona domestic violence suspect was captured by a citizen Thursday night, ending a daylong manhunt, authorities said.

A resident called the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office around 10 p.m. to report that the fugitive was being held at gunpoint at a property in Valle, about 50 miles northwest of Flagstaff.

Deputies responded to the property and took Aaron Rose into custody without incident, CCSO said in a press release Friday.

Rose was booked into jail in Flagstaff on counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

The arrest ended an episode that started around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, when authorities received a call about a domestic violence incident involving a gun in Valle, a community also known as Grand Canyon Junction.

Deputies from the William substation responded and found a victim who had been assaulted through the evening, CCSO said. They were told the suspect fled and was possibly armed.

An unknown subject fired from a ridge line at deputies as they searched and secured an associated residence, CCSO said. Deputies pulled back and set up a perimeter.

The Northern Arizona Tactical Team and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter were deployed to search the area.

The manhunt continued throughout the day until Rose was captured.

