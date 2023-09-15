Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Resident holds Arizona domestic violence suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrive

Sep 15, 2023, 12:00 PM

Booking photo of Aaron Rose, who was taken into custody in Valle, Arizona, after a daylong manhunt ...

Aaron Rose was taken into custody in Valle, Arizona, after a daylong manhunt Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Coconino County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Coconino County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A northern Arizona domestic violence suspect was captured by a citizen Thursday night, ending a daylong manhunt, authorities said.

A resident called the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office around 10 p.m. to report that the fugitive was being held at gunpoint at a property in Valle, about 50 miles northwest of Flagstaff.

Deputies responded to the property and took Aaron Rose into custody without incident, CCSO said in a press release Friday.

Rose was booked into jail in Flagstaff on counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

RELATED STORIES

The arrest ended an episode that started around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, when authorities received a call about a domestic violence incident involving a gun in Valle, a community also known as Grand Canyon Junction.

Deputies from the William substation responded and found a victim who had been assaulted through the evening, CCSO said. They were told the suspect fled and was possibly armed.

An unknown subject fired from a ridge line at deputies as they searched and secured an associated residence, CCSO said. Deputies pulled back and set up a perimeter.

The Northern Arizona Tactical Team and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter were deployed to search the area.

The manhunt continued throughout the day until Rose was captured.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona drug trafficking ring spanning multiple counties shut down

Authorities have shut down a drug trafficking ring that was operation in multiple counties throughout Arizona.

16 hours ago

Arizona gets over $3M to help victims of gender-based violence...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona gets over $3M to help victims of gender-based violence

Arizona won over $3 million in funding to prevent gender-based violence, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Stock image of a tutor and student. The Achievement Tutoring Program was designed for Arizona publi...

KTAR.com

Arizona Department of Education activates website for free tutoring program

The web page for Arizona's free tutoring program has been activated, the state Department of Education announced.

16 hours ago

Stock image of bees. A man was hospitalized after being swarmed by bees in Paradise Valley on Frida...

KTAR.com

Man hospitalized after being attacked by swarm of bees in Paradise Valley

A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Paradise Valley on Friday morning.

16 hours ago

snakes being pulled out of bucket with tongs...

SuElen Rivera

Nearly 2 dozen rattlesnakes removed from Mesa garage

When a Mesa resident called for help to remove three rattlesnakes from his garage, no one could have foreseen what would happen next.

16 hours ago

Booking photos for Ahzane Williams, left, and Toniesha Odom, who were arrested for allegedly target...

KTAR.com

2 women accused of stealing from elderly shoppers at Scottsdale grocery stores

Two women were arrested for allegedly targeting elderly women in a string of thefts at four Scottsdale grocery stores last weekend.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Resident holds Arizona domestic violence suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrive