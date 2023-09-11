PHOENIX — Phoenix broke a record for most 110-day temperatures in a single year Saturday, a Valley suburb took millions in temporary debt to support a battery plant and a new upscale townhome rental community opened in Surprise.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Another heat record toppled Saturday when Phoenix set the mark for the most 110-degree days in a single year.

Arizona’s capitol city hit 110 degrees at 1 p.m., making it 54 days in 2023 of reaching that mark, topping the previous record of 53 set in 2020.

Metro Phoenix set another daily record on Saturday with a high daily record as the temperature reached 113 degrees. The previous high was set in 2021 at 111 degrees.

The Town of Queen Creek has moved forward with a temporary solution to fund substantial public infrastructure costs for the planned LG Energy Solution battery manufacturing plants in the southeast Valley.

As part of an agreement with the battery company, Queen Creek has promised to build out more than $80 million worth of public infrastructure for LGES’ new factory, including new streets and water and wastewater improvements adjacent to the facility.

Queen Creek is expecting a state reimbursement program to cover about 80%, or $67 million, of the $84 million in anticipated costs.

A new community of upscale townhome rental units recently opened in the West Valley.

Mark-Taylor Residential announced its new build-to-rent community, Sierra Verde, on Thursday. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes average 1,331 square feet, the company said.

The community at 15240 N. 142nd Avenue in Surprise includes a fitness center, clubhouse and swimming pool.

Arizona may be far away from the beach, but east Valley residents will now be a short ride away from fresh seafood.

That’s because a new Buck & Rider restaurant opened in Gilbert on Sunday.

The restaurant first opened on Camelback Road in Phoenix in 2015.

The Chandler Police Department announced a missing Mesa man was reunited with his family on Saturday.

Police said they found him on Friday night. However, they needed the public’s help to identify him since he was unable to communicate in English.

Initial reports said the unidentified missing man may have had a speaking disability.

