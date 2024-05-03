Two children died after being pulled from backyard pool in Phoenix...

PHOENIX — Two children died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews responded to the scene near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after the girls had been pulled from pool, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire personnel started treating both toddlers on the scene before they were brought to the closest pediatric hospital. They were in critical condition.

The two girls were pronounced deceased at the hospital, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident.

“At the time, there is nothing suspicious to report,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.